ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

House of JuJu burgers finds a new home in Downtown Visalia

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLZCQ_0infGD1y00

Downtown Visalia will be home to a new gourmet burger joint in the coming year.

House of JuJu, located off of West Main Street and North Locust Street near Sequoia Brewing, is set to open in January or February. However, an exact opening day is not set in stone.

The first House of JuJu restaurant opened in 2013. Owners Scott and Julie Glenn took a chance and opened up shop in the heart of Old Town Clovis.

Their son Justin gave them the idea of serving gourmet burgers, and after just a few days, the House of JuJu menu was created. Six weeks later, the location opened its doors for the first time.

The restaurant offers customers gourmet burgers and sliders, like the Dragon Lady – a juicy patty served with homemade spicy garlic aioli, house pickled onions, topped with teriyaki slaw – as well as other many staples like salads, wraps, hotdogs and flatbreads.

House of JuJu gets its name after Julie.

“We’ve always loved being a big family. We’ve had many children through birth, legal adoption, adoption of the heart, guardianship and foster care,” the restaurant's website reads.

Such a big, extended family means you often become grandparents at an earlier age than you expected! Julie wasn’t ready to become ‘Grandma’ so instead, they called her ‘JuJu.’”

The burger joint has since expanded and now has a location in Morro Bay, with plans to open another restaurant in Orofino, Idaho.

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares

The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
HANFORD, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Great Food Search: Brickhouse Bar and Grill

Downtown Sanger…You never know what you’ll find!. In the two-block stretch of 7th Street west of Academy Avenue, it could be a bar, a jewelry store, quinceañera dresses, a martial arts studio, a barber shop…or food. The Great Food Search told you about Mi Linda Tierra, but there’s a new kid on the block—Brickhouse Bar and Grill.
SANGER, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Happenings: October 28 – November 3, 2022

October 14 – 31 — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Woodworth and 4th St. Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Kids Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A Nightmare on Douty Street: Popular haunt returns

The Douty Street Nightmare is a labor of love in the truest sense for the organizers, actors and builders behind the haunt. The popular annual haunted house attraction returns from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28-31 for its seventh year. “It’s for the community. People drive by [the house] and honk and...
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Opens New Drop-Off Center

Located at 79 N. Sunnyside Avenue in Clovis, a new drop-off center for hazardous wastes was opened approximately around October 11th. Ivette Rodriguez, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Clovis’ Public Utilities Department, first explained that items allowed for disposal at their site include latex and oil based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, used motor oil, and antifreeze.
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Ghost Golf; perfect for Halloween, open year-round

Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Thursday Night Market ends season with Halloween Party

Main Street Hanford invites the public to the last Thursday Night Market Place of the year from 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. This final installment of the popular weekly event will also serve as a Halloween party. There will be a costume party for all ages and there will also be prizes for best group costume, best adult costume, best kid’s costume and more, according to Main Street Hanford.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for shooting at car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for shooting at an occupied vehicle earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Friday, officials announced that 19-year-old Josiah Goolsby and 21-year-old Levi Dill-Williams were arrested in connection to a shooting on July 17. Around 10:00 p.m. the night of the shooting, officers […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility

VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City College hosts Fall Carnival

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening. The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus. The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays

A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
FRESNO, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

2K+
Followers
734
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy