When it comes to Todd Field’s TÁR, we suggest you come for the director’s first film in over a decade, and stay for the nonstop parade of aspirational style (oh, and Cate Blanchett’s absolutely enthralling performance, which has flung the actress to the top of yet another Oscar race). The movie has completely captivated the fashion set for its beautifully curated wardrobe of crisp button-downs, cashmere sweater vests, and perfectly proportioned jackets. Blanchett’s Lydia Tár may be the maestro of the Berlin Philharmonic, but when it comes to her closet, costume designer Bina Daigeler is the conductor.

2 DAYS AGO