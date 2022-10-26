Read full article on original website
wmagazine.com
Yes, TÁR’s Costume Designer Also Loves The Row
When it comes to Todd Field’s TÁR, we suggest you come for the director’s first film in over a decade, and stay for the nonstop parade of aspirational style (oh, and Cate Blanchett’s absolutely enthralling performance, which has flung the actress to the top of yet another Oscar race). The movie has completely captivated the fashion set for its beautifully curated wardrobe of crisp button-downs, cashmere sweater vests, and perfectly proportioned jackets. Blanchett’s Lydia Tár may be the maestro of the Berlin Philharmonic, but when it comes to her closet, costume designer Bina Daigeler is the conductor.
Harry Styles Is the Squidman of Our Dreams in ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ Video
We’ve gotten so many versions of Harry Styles this year, at this point, it’s hard to keep up. There has been entrepreneur Harry, film festival Harry, and (spoiler alert) incel Harry. But we think it’s safe to say that half-squid Harry takes the cake. In the just-released video for his song, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” Styles shows a whole different side of himself, and we know it’s rude to stare, but we just cannot look away.
Jorge Pardo’s Fanciful Folly Exhibition Illuminates Houston
Dazzling and decidedly maximalist, the wide-ranging work of Cuban American artist Jorge Pardo can be tricky to process. Often populated by abstract paintings, biomorphic light fixtures, geometric tile, and even modernist-leaning furniture, the spaces he orchestrates routinely leave viewers wondering what they’re looking at. Or, indeed, why it should be considered art at all.
