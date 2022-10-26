Desmond Ricks expected to unofficially visit Florida State this weekend

The recently reclassified cornerback is expected in Tallahassee.

UPDATE - Thursday, noon: NoleGameday has been informed by a source that Desmond Ricks is no longer expected to be in Tallahassee this weekend.

Florida State returns to action this weekend against Georgia Tech following its second week off of the 2022 season. Three of the Seminoles' final five regular-season games are at home - giving the program an opportunity to host recruits on unofficial and official visits

More than 10 four-star and five-star prospects across the 2023 and 2024 classes were in attendance a few weeks ago when the 'Noles took on Clemson. The expected list isn't quite as stacked for Saturday's conference matchup with the Yellow Jackets but there will still be plenty of talent in the stands.

2023 prospect and recently reclassified cornerback, Desmond Ricks , is among the visitors that Florida State expects in Tallahassee this weekend. Ricks hasn't been on campus since April but NoleGameday has been informed that the Seminoles are still pursuing him despite what has occurred in the past. We are working to confirm the visit on our end and will provide an update when we have clarification.

The Virginia native came close to committing to FSU prior to the spring game and left weekend the weekend calling the 'Noles, "the team to beat" in his recruitment.

That was what made it so jarring when Ricks left the program off of his top-10 over the summer. In response to Florida State not making the cut, he claimed that the Seminoles had "given up" in their pursuits.

"I haven't heard from them in months," Ricks claimed. "They must've gave up or something."

Recruiting is weird but sometimes the prospect that was once unattainable somehow winds up in your lap. Think back to this time a year ago, not many Florida State fans would've predicted Julian Armella or Azareye'h Thomas to sign with the Seminoles. Even less foresaw Travis Hunter flipping to Jackson State. Let's say it again; recruiting is weird.

One thing is for sure, Ricks has or had a strong relationship with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. During his last visit to campus, he noted that the two had been familiar with each other since Ricks was in eighth grade.

"Really tight," Ricks said. "Coach Woodson has been recruiting me since I was in eighth grade. Our relationship is tight, I look at him as like family, not a coach."

It remains to be seen how much of a shot the Seminoles have in this recruitment. Mostly, it'll depend on if Ricks actually shows up this weekend. He's unofficially visited LSU, Alabama, Miami, and Florida this fall.

The IMG Academy product announced his decision to reclassify to the 2023 class on October 22. That means he has all five official visits remaining and can take his recruitment into February if necessary. At the time of his reclassification, Ricks noted that he was "100% open."

Ricks has been credited with 15 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and one interception this season according to MaxPreps. He's regarded as the No. 15 overall prospect, the No. 2 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. Ricks previously had been the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle.

Florida State recently lost offensive lineman Roderick Kearney off its commitment list. However, the Seminoles still hold 15 verbal pledges which ranks No. 19 in the country according to 247Sports.

