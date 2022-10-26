Art Goes to School Returns to Classrooms in Central Bucks After Two Years Absence

The art event has returned to Bucks County after a two year absence. Image via Nur B. Adams/Bucks County Courier Times

A respected art program has returned to Bucks County schools after a long absence, bringing the arts back to young local students. Zack Boyd wrote about the artistic event for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Art Goes to School’s Central Bucks County branch returned to local classrooms this fall after a two-year absence. Jenn Glatt, a volunteer with the nonprofit, entered a brick-and-mortar classroom for the first time this week since March 2020. She was visiting Gayman Elementary in Doylestown showcasing art to young students and encouraging them to give their thoughts on it.

AGTS has been active in Delaware Valley for more than six decades. The Central Bucks chapter has been operational since 1975. Most of the chapters went dormant during the pandemic, with some volunteers continuing to meet over zoom but with no classroom lessons.

For this fall’s return to school, volunteers assembled a portfolio that contains 20 works of fine art and one sculpture. Usually, the collection includes at least one print from the works at Michener Art Museum in Doylestown.

And despite being dormant for two years, the program’s volunteers were eager to return to work.

“We’re a little rusty,” said AGTS Central Bucks chairperson Maria Kelly, “but everyone seems enthusiastic.”