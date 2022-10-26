Read full article on original website
FDA says two studies showing omicron boosters weren't much better than old Covid shots were too small to come to any conclusions
Scientists at Columbia and Harvard, in two independent studies, found the new boosters and the old shots basically performed the same against omicron BA.5. Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA's vaccine division, said the new studies are small and subject to limitations. Data from larger well-controlled studies are coming soon, he added.
Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
Dropbox CEO Drew Houston: Why companies pushing a return to 2019 office life are wrong
Dropbox went virtual-first during the pandemic and it is not going back, CEO Drew Houston said at the recent CNBC Work Summit. Employees overwhelmingly prefer work flexibility and the company is benefitting more than it ever imagined from this shift, he says.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific issues bankruptcy warning and the stock is down 97% for the year
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., raised the possibility of bankruptcy in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that it will not make its debt payments coming due in late Oct. and early Nov. Core's...
'We're going to hang you': DOJ cracks down on threats to election workers ahead of high-stakes midterms
The Department of Justice has reported a string of violent threats against election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Threats against election workers and officials have increased since the 2020 presidential election. Some states also have taken measures to ensure the safety of workers at the polls. A...
New Covid boosters aren’t better than old shots at neutralizing omicron BA.5, early studies find
Scientists at Columbia and Harvard, in two independent studies, found that the new Covid boosters don't trigger a better response against omicron BA.5 than the old shots. The studies are small and preliminary, but they suggest boosters might not be much better at preventing infection and mild illness. But the...
Prepare your finances for a recession despite strong GDP report, warn financial advisors: 'Plan for more disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
Trump opposes watchdog for financial statements sought by New York Attorney General James in sweeping fraud lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump and other related defendants in a new court filing over a bombshell civil lawsuit by the New York Attorney General's Office opposed calls for the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the submission of financial statements by the Trump Organization to third parties. Attorney General...
Family questions death of domestic violence victim whose case made it to Supreme Court following yearslong custody battle
The family and supporters of a domestic violence victim whose yearslong custody battle with her abusive husband made it to the Supreme Court this summer are demanding answers after she was found dead in her New York City apartment last week. Narkis Golan, 32, was found dead in her Brooklyn...
SEC Chair Gary Gensler defends controversial clawback rule, saying it won't stop companies from going public
SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the clawback rule Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The agency head said the SEC was following through on a rule first approved by Congress. Gensler also said Congress has mandated much of the SEC's regulatory agenda. A new Securities and Exchange Commission rule that would...
A court just ruled that CFPB's funding is unconstitutional, and that could be 'catastrophic' for mortgage markets
A court ruling against the CFPB on payday lenders called into question the agency's authority. The ruling, however, threatens to undermine the U.S. mortgage market. A court tossed out a regulation written by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for payday lenders last week, saying the agency's funding was unconstitutional and that it, therefore, lacked the ability to curb the industry.
