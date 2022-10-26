ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
CNBC

Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation

Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CNBC

A court just ruled that CFPB's funding is unconstitutional, and that could be 'catastrophic' for mortgage markets

A court ruling against the CFPB on payday lenders called into question the agency's authority. The ruling, however, threatens to undermine the U.S. mortgage market. A court tossed out a regulation written by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for payday lenders last week, saying the agency's funding was unconstitutional and that it, therefore, lacked the ability to curb the industry.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy