WCVB
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter
BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore
Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
Massachusetts is Ranked as the Top State to Raise a Family
Sometimes going somewhere for a fresh start is required when you're thinking of starting a family. Perhaps you're someone who just wants a better overall quality of life for your family. Whether it is either of those or some other reason, you can have all of that by raising your family in Massachusetts. Especially since the Bay State has been listed as the top state to raise a family in!
COVID Blamed in Part for Nosedive in Massachusetts Lottery Sales
COVID-19 has been blamed for a lot of things going wrong in our society since it first arrived in 2020. Add slumping Massachusetts Lottery sales to the list. According to State House News Service, "Lottery sales in September were down $40.3 million or 8.9 percent compared to September 2021, and every single product was in the red for the month. Through one quarter of fiscal year 2023. Lottery sales are down $60.8 million or 3.8 percent compared to the same time period last year."
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years
Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
States With The Most And Least Small Businesses–How Did Massachusetts Do?
Here's something that may come as a surprise to Berkshire County residents. Then again, this may not come as a surprise at all for some. If someone asked you in what states would you find the most and least small family-owned businesses, where do you think the Bay State would rank?
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: bright light spotted over western Massachusetts sky
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a strange sight over western Massachusetts Wednesday night. Several residents took to social media to ask their neighbors if they saw a bright light in the sky. Was it a bird, a plane, or a meteor? These are the questions many western Massachusetts residents...
Massachusetts’ Newest Beer is Being Launched By…a University?
You read the title of this right. The University of Massachusetts is partnering with a brewing company to assist in launching the first co-branded beer from the University. The local brewery, Amherst Brewing, has made a unique partnership with the University of Massachusetts to launch the new lager. The new...
Chapter 62F tax refunds for MA taxpayers begin distribution Tuesday
The Baker Administration announced Friday that first checks and direct deposits from Chapter 62F will begin distribution as early as Tuesday for some residents.
Chill Massachusetts! You’re One of the Safest States in America!
In the times we live in, America can be scary in some places. We see frequent acts of gun violence in the news like mass shootings. Sometimes we see hate crimes, terrorist acts, or even natural disasters that can affect anyone's way of life. That's all when we're not threated by a worldwide pandemic. However, in America, some states are definitely much more safer relatively than others. As it turns out, Massachusetts is one of those safer states.
Who is paying for all of the ads about 'millionaires tax' ballot question? What we know
Funds have been flowing freely into the coffers of supporters and opponents of the ballot questions being posed to Massachusetts voters this election season: Especially when it comes to Question 1, a constitutional amendment to raise the income tax rate for the state's highest earners. Proponents of Question 1 have...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
These Laws Are Still On The Books And Could Get You In Trouble
As you read through these, if you're like me, you have to wonder about what must have happened to make these into law and are still on there to this day. Now I am sure most if any are enforced. But hey, why chance it?. Don't go to a wake...
Massachusetts has 120 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
A list of school districts in Massachusetts with the slowest internet speeds.
Mass. State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won in the state Thursday
There were three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed on Thursday from convenience stores across Massachusetts. One was won playing “Mass Cash” in Holden. The winning ticket was sold from A1 Plus Convenience. Another was claimed in Billerica from the “Millions” scratch ticket game. It was sold at...
WMUR.com
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
In Accordance With New Massachusetts Law, Pittsfield Announces Plan For Disposal Of Mattresses
You may remember being warned about a new Massachusetts law that affects the proper disposal of mattresses. Well, that time has arrived. Effective on Nov. 1, mattresses and other textile items are being banned from landfills. The City of Pittsfield has a plan, though. On Tuesday, Public Works Commissioner Ricardo...
