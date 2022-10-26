ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Stolen frozen beef leads investigators to multimillion-dollar crime ring

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Tghw_0infFITo00

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into stolen beef that detectives said revealed a crime ring spanning several states.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it began investigating after several semi-trailers filled with stolen beef were stolen in Nebraska.

Over several days in June, multiple semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef were stolen from businesses in Nebraska in a series of crimes that investigators believed were linked, as we reported at the time.

Deputies said in the news release that since June, investigators working with the Department of Homeland Security identified a total of 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin totaling $9 million in losses. Detectives described the thefts as a “highly sophisticated organized criminal enterprise” and said the ring was targeting beef and pork packaging plants.

With assistance from federal agencies and Florida law enforcement agencies, Ledier Machin Andino, Delvis Fuentes and Yoslany Levya Del Sol were arrested and charged with transportation of stolen goods and money laundering.

Detectives said they were able to recover three semi-trailers and approximately $550,000 worth of merchandise, KLKN reported.

The three men are facing charges in federal court in Florida, and no information on attorneys representing them was available Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

California man sentenced for transporting drugs through central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a drug distribution charge in Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hector Diaz Perez, 26, of Monterey, CA, to a 83 month prison term. This comes after his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Diaz Perez will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
OMAHA, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
TULSA, OK
Bring Me The News

Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest

Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
B100

Both of Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Wives Died of Strange Circumstances

Two wives of alleged Thurman, Iowa serial killer Donald Studey reportedly died in what police say were some unusual circumstances. The two women were married to Iowa resident Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013. Recently, he's become the talk of the town because of allegations from his daughter that he murdered dozens of people.
THURMAN, IA
KELOLAND TV

Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced for firearm and drug trafficking crimes

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 37-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than two years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Angel Rivas was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for distribution of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. The Chief U.S....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man who dragged officer into 1/6 mob gets more than 7 years

A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack, was sentenced on Thursday to more than seven years in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas man gets 40-year sentence for murder over money owed on rooster fights

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A Texas man who pleaded guilty to a murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Adrian Garcia pleaded guilty on Oct. 7 to the 2019 murder of 59-year-old Ezequiel Garza, KVEO-TV reported. He was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Juan Magallanes, the television station reported.
HARLINGEN, TX
klkntv.com

WATCH: Would-be thieves topple ATM at Lincoln bank

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help identifying the three men who used a stolen pickup truck to try to break into an ATM. About 4 a.m. Monday, the men tied an ATM at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets to the pickup.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Suspect in Neb. quadruple homicide released from hospital, transferred to jail

The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment since.
LAUREL, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man's scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he's not returned soon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
1011now.com

Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th and Adams Friday night at around 7 p.m. A 30-year-old Lincoln man died from injuries from the crash. LPD reports that they were called to the intersection to...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy