Warminster Organization Receives $10K Grant to Build Affordable Housing in Morrisville

The Warminster nonprofit received the funds to create a major housing project. Image via Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County

A Bucks County nonprofit recently received a needed grant from a local organization that will allow them to create more affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, located at 539 Jacksonville Road, Ste. 100 in Warminster, recently received a $10,000 grant from the Bucks County Foundation. The funds will be used to build new, permanently affordable home in Morrisville. Mandy Mundy, the Executive Director of the Bucks County Foundation, delivered the massive grant to the nonprofit.

Since 1990, the local Habitat for Humanity location has worked to make affordable housing available to Bucks County residents who are either dealing with financial insecurity or a recent tragedy like losing their home in a disaster. Grants like the one from the Bucks County Foundation, located at 60 East Court Street in Doylestown, help to bring a new home to those in need.

“We’re grateful for your partnership in our shared work to build strength, stability and self-reliance,” the Warminster nonprofit said of the grant online.