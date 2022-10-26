When you wake up early in the morning and you're rushing to get to work, one of your best friends can be dry shampoo. Think about it, you can not only skip the shower, but you can eliminate having to blow out your hair too. Stylists shutter when you tell them you wash your hair every day so we thought we were doing a good thing by using dry shampoo right?

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO