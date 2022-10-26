Read full article on original website
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria
MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant. The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said...
Dove, Suave and other shampoo brands recalled for possibly elevated carcinogen levels
Another in a series of recalls over the last two years
Check your shelves or fridge for these 5 products — they’ve been recalled
What products are recalled in 2022? Why are Pine-Sol, Philips CPAP, Bob Evans sausage, Mighty Bliss heating pad, Unilever dry shampoos being recalled?
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination
Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the...
Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick
Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
A 32 year-old woman is suing L'Oréal, claiming hair straightening products caused her uterine cancer
A woman claims chemicals in her hair-straightening products, including phthalates, contributed to her developing uterine cancer at a young age.
Michigan Man Who Helped with Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Dies from Flesh-Eating Bacteria
“There’s so many people that are going down there, and they have no idea of the dangers that exist after a disaster,” the man’s fiancee said A Michigan man who flew into Florida to help his friend with repairs and clear debris following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian contracted a flesh-eating bacteria and died. James Hewitt, 56, had scraped his leg after falling off his friend's boat into a canal, his fiancee Leah Delano told the Washington Post. Hewitt had called Delano after the incident telling her that...
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Big recall of dry shampoo products that may contain carcinogen benzene
The voluntary recall includes popular brands like Bed Head, Nexxus, Tre Semme and Sauve. You can find more information at fda.gov.
FDA Announces Recall of Half a Million Heating Pads for Risk of Shocks and Burns
The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not use certain Mighty Bliss heating pads because the devices can cause electric shocks, skin burns, rashes, or irritation. For a product that claims to treat pain, that sure is the opposite of relief, and, while we’re at it, bliss. The...
Popular Dry Shampoos Recalled
Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever voluntarily recalled a group of dry shampoos sold under various brand names earlier this month. The products were sold in aerosol cans and made before October 2021. They were recalled because the products potentially had elevated levels of benzene. The recalled products were from the Dove,...
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
The 5 Best Types Of Food To Eat For Itchy Skin
Itching, also known as pruritus, is a common skin problem that can be unbearable, regardless of which part of the body is affected.
Recall alert: Clorox recalls some cleaners due to bacteria presence
Clorox Company has announced the recall of several cleaners due to the presence of bacteria, which could cause people with compromised immune systems to get seriously ill. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Lavender Clean. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Sparkling Wave. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Lemon Fresh. CloroxPro Pine-Sol...
Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall
It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
Consumer Alert: Unilever Recalls Dry Shampoos Because of Potential Benzene Contamination
If you have dry shampoo in your cupboard, take a moment to check it out. Unilever recently recalled several types of dry shampoo aerosol products because they may contain potentially elevated levels of benzene, a known carcinogen. Unilever noted on its website that based on “an independent health hazard evaluation,...
First Lawsuit Filed Over Hair Straightening Products Linked to Cancer
A Missouri woman is suing cosmetics giants L’Oréal, Revlon, and other hair straightening manufacturers, claiming their products were responsible for her uterine cancer. Jenny Mitchell filed her lawsuit in Illinois federal court just days after the release of a U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) study, which showed that women who frequently used hair straightening products were twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than non-users.
Heads Up New Jersey, 19 Dry Shampoos Recalled, Could Cause Cancer
When you wake up early in the morning and you're rushing to get to work, one of your best friends can be dry shampoo. Think about it, you can not only skip the shower, but you can eliminate having to blow out your hair too. Stylists shutter when you tell them you wash your hair every day so we thought we were doing a good thing by using dry shampoo right?
