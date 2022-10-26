On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Elon student teachers in TESOL: Theory & Practice were invited to consider their teaching motivation and inspiration and how those ideas connect to how they aim to practice in their future classrooms. They were guided in this process by Beth Godbee, creator of Heart-Head-Hands: Everyday Living for Justice, a writer, educator, and former writing studies professor who now offers public education courses, coaching and retreats.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO