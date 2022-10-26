All the north and southbound lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge were closed on Tuesday afternoon and could stay closed for several days. The Florida Department of Transportation said the closure is not related to the bridge’s structure but rather to what’s known as the approach slabs, which experts explained function as a sort of transition road between the bridge and the main road. FDOT explained the bridge could be closed for three to seven days.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO