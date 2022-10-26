ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash on Livingston Road in Collier County

A deadly Tuesday evening crash occurred on Livingston Road in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man from Naples driving a Toyota Supra south on Livingston Road around 7:10 p.m., approaching Ridgeway Road. He lost control of the car, which crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fiery FedEx truck crash at Fort Myers intersection

A Tuesday afternoon crash involving a FedEx truck turned into a fire at the intersection of Central Avenue and Stella Street in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Fire Department, multiple units responded to the accident around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a FedEx truck on its...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox4now.com

Arrest made in fatal Palm Beach Blvd. shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting death investigation. Fort Myers officers responded to the 3700 block of Palm Beach Blvd. around 2 a.m. on Saturday after a 911 call reporting a disturbance. A man, later identified as 19-year-old...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers motorcyclist killed in Midpoint Bridge crash

A Fort Myers motorcyclist was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash on the Midpoint Bridge. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling east on the Midpoint Bridge at a high rate of speed around 12:20 a.m. He lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a center light post. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the westbound paved apron of the road.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bicyclist killed in crash with car on US-41 in south Fort Myers

A bicyclist was killed in a Tuesday morning crash with a car at US-41 and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old man from Fort Myers was traveling south in the center lane of US-41, just south of Six Mile Cypress Parkway, around 7:30 a.m. A 61-year-old woman from North Fort Myers crossed US-41 from west to east on her bicycle simultaneously.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

One dead after fiery crash in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person has died after a fiery crash in Fort Myers overnight. Several authorities arrived at the scene on Metro Parkway at Old Metro Parkway a little after 1:30 a.m. Fort Myers police say they are looking for another driver involved in the crash. Officers...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 people seriously injured after van rear-ends car on I-75 in Fort Myers

On Sunday evening, three adults were seriously injured and three children received minor injuries after a van rear-ended a car on I-75 in Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 62-year-old man from Panama City stopped on the outside lane of northbound I-75, south of SR-82, around 5:45 p.m. A van driven by a 59-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres, with two adults and eight children as her passengers, was traveling north in the outside lane of I-75, approaching the car.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Caloosahatchee Bridge closed for emergency repairs

All the north and southbound lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge were closed on Tuesday afternoon and could stay closed for several days. The Florida Department of Transportation said the closure is not related to the bridge’s structure but rather to what’s known as the approach slabs, which experts explained function as a sort of transition road between the bridge and the main road. FDOT explained the bridge could be closed for three to seven days.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Matheson Ave in Bonita Springs

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Matheson Avenue in Bonita Springs on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the 27000 block of Matheson Avenue, not far from the First Assembly of God Church. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man accused of manslaughter after unintentional shooting in car

A Cape Coral man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he shot a man with a handgun he didn’t realize was loaded. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Giordanni Vidal Castro, 18, was arrested after police responded to a call from Cape Coral Hospital at around 12:15 a.m. The call said a man, later identified as Damian Michael Gonzalez, 23, arrived at the hospital after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his upper chest. Gonzalez was later pronounced dead.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris

Lee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris. The landfill is off State Road 82 in Fort Myers and has been closed for 15 years. The use of the site is exclusively for debris related to Lee County’s hurricane response. The first stage...
LEE COUNTY, FL

