WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash on Livingston Road in Collier County
A deadly Tuesday evening crash occurred on Livingston Road in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man from Naples driving a Toyota Supra south on Livingston Road around 7:10 p.m., approaching Ridgeway Road. He lost control of the car, which crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
WINKNEWS.com
Fiery FedEx truck crash at Fort Myers intersection
A Tuesday afternoon crash involving a FedEx truck turned into a fire at the intersection of Central Avenue and Stella Street in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Fire Department, multiple units responded to the accident around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a FedEx truck on its...
fox4now.com
Arrest made in fatal Palm Beach Blvd. shooting
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting death investigation. Fort Myers officers responded to the 3700 block of Palm Beach Blvd. around 2 a.m. on Saturday after a 911 call reporting a disturbance. A man, later identified as 19-year-old...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers motorcyclist killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A Fort Myers motorcyclist was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash on the Midpoint Bridge. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling east on the Midpoint Bridge at a high rate of speed around 12:20 a.m. He lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a center light post. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the westbound paved apron of the road.
WINKNEWS.com
Police looking for car involved in apparent road rage shooting in Cape Coral
The search is on for a driver after an apparent road rage shooting in Cape Coral on Friday night. Cape Coral police say it happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Cultural Park Boulevard and SE 8th Street. The victim claims the shooter was driving a silver four-door sedan...
WINKNEWS.com
Bicyclist killed in crash with car on US-41 in south Fort Myers
A bicyclist was killed in a Tuesday morning crash with a car at US-41 and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old man from Fort Myers was traveling south in the center lane of US-41, just south of Six Mile Cypress Parkway, around 7:30 a.m. A 61-year-old woman from North Fort Myers crossed US-41 from west to east on her bicycle simultaneously.
Fatal motorcycle crash closes Midpoint as tolls on bridge resume
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the Colonial Blvd. end of the bridge around midnight Tuesday.
NBC 2
One dead after fiery crash in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person has died after a fiery crash in Fort Myers overnight. Several authorities arrived at the scene on Metro Parkway at Old Metro Parkway a little after 1:30 a.m. Fort Myers police say they are looking for another driver involved in the crash. Officers...
WINKNEWS.com
3 people seriously injured after van rear-ends car on I-75 in Fort Myers
On Sunday evening, three adults were seriously injured and three children received minor injuries after a van rear-ended a car on I-75 in Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 62-year-old man from Panama City stopped on the outside lane of northbound I-75, south of SR-82, around 5:45 p.m. A van driven by a 59-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres, with two adults and eight children as her passengers, was traveling north in the outside lane of I-75, approaching the car.
Police confirm fatal crash on northbound Metro Pkwy.
Fort Myers police reported the crash on social media around 2:45 a.m. Monday. At least one person has been confirmed killed.
WINKNEWS.com
Caloosahatchee Bridge closed for emergency repairs
All the north and southbound lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge were closed on Tuesday afternoon and could stay closed for several days. The Florida Department of Transportation said the closure is not related to the bridge’s structure but rather to what’s known as the approach slabs, which experts explained function as a sort of transition road between the bridge and the main road. FDOT explained the bridge could be closed for three to seven days.
cw34.com
Two people found doing meth in abandoned home in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — One Florida sheriff says two people will be in donning orange jumpsuits for their Halloween costumes. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home in Fort Myers Beach on Saturday night. The sheriff's office said...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Matheson Ave in Bonita Springs
Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Matheson Avenue in Bonita Springs on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the 27000 block of Matheson Avenue, not far from the First Assembly of God Church. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
businessobserverfl.com
Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County
A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man accused of manslaughter after unintentional shooting in car
A Cape Coral man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he shot a man with a handgun he didn’t realize was loaded. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Giordanni Vidal Castro, 18, was arrested after police responded to a call from Cape Coral Hospital at around 12:15 a.m. The call said a man, later identified as Damian Michael Gonzalez, 23, arrived at the hospital after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his upper chest. Gonzalez was later pronounced dead.
WINKNEWS.com
90-year-old woman and her dog rescued by neighbors in North Fort Myers during Ian
A 90-year-old woman with no family except her dog survived Hurricane Ian with the help of neighbors she considers family. Evelyn Blakeslee was in her North Fort Myers home when water began seeping in. Her neighbors let her take refuge in their two-story home. Blakeslee says she is so thankful...
Crash on Collier Blvd, northbound lanes closed
CCSO says a vehicle collision on Collier Boulevard has caused the northbound lanes to close down, advise to seek alternate route
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris
Lee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen Gulf Coast Landfill for Hurricane Ian debris. The landfill is off State Road 82 in Fort Myers and has been closed for 15 years. The use of the site is exclusively for debris related to Lee County’s hurricane response. The first stage...
Naples police arrest armed suspect outside car dealership
Witnesses say Bennett approached several employees and customers while holding the rifle, which caused mass panic at the dealership and caused employees and customers to run away.
WSVN-TV
Cranes help recover beached boats in Fort Myers due to Hurricane Ian’s impact
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — After Hurricane Ian, a boatload of work needs to be done, and currently there is a cleanup effort underway in Fort Myers, as cranes are moving displaced boats that have littered the coast. Those cranes are getting fisherman back on the water and back...
