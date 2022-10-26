Statesville college student among two killed in shooting late Tuesday in Greensboro

Read full article on original website
Man charged in connection to O’Brien Street homicide in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in connection to a homicide on O’Brien Street in Greensboro in August, according to arrest warrants. At 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
Roommate of North Carolina college student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
Reward being offered for information in NC shooting that killed two, including Statesville woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers unit is offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide in Greensboro that claimed the lives of two, including a 19-year-old Statesville woman. Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue Tuesday night. At the scene,...
43-year-old pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The pedestrian killed after being struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Friday night has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 7:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on I-40 East near Guilford College Road involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been identified as […]
One person seriously hurt after shooting in Gastonia; suspect in custody
GASTONIA, N.C. — An investigation is underway in Gastonia after a person was seriously hurt in a shooting at an intersection early Saturday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Investigators said the two people involved in the shooting know each other. The shooting happened at the intersection of...
Dudley High community reacts to shooting that killed a 15-year-old student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifteen-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes attended Dudley High School, nineteen-year-old NC A&T student Kaneycha Turner were killed on October 25th. Four others survived the shooting including Orlando Daniel, 23, Shanobi Carpenter, 21, Willy Blackstock, 22, and Damarquel Ty'reek Jackson, 24. All four survivors have been released from the...
Jamestown woman killed at High Point hotel; suspect in custody, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman has died after a shooting at a hotel in High Point. According to police, it happened Friday around 1 a.m. Police say they responded to the assault call to the Super 8 Hotel by Wyndham on Regency Drive. Upon arrival, they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown, suffering from gunshot wounds.
15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash in Eden: police
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is injured as the result of a fiery crash in Eden on Saturday morning, according to the Eden Police Department. At 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the intersection of East Meadow Road and North Hale Street after getting a report of a single-vehicle […]
Disapproval of Mountain Dew leads to North Carolina woman firing shots, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman's disapproval of her father drinking Mountain Dew led to her being charged after shooting soda bottles in her backyard, according to Gastonia police. Officers said they were called to a Gastonia, North Carolina, neighborhood for sounds of multiple gunshots. During the investigation, officers...
Who killed Avery Horlbeck? Family looking for answers after student killed during GHOE 2021
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother is calling for answers ahead of the one-year anniversary of her son's death. Avery Horlbeck was shot and killed during NC A&T homecoming weekend last year. He was a member of the blue and gold marching band. His murder remains unsolved. Sunday will mark...
Friend remembers victim who was shot, killed in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is remembering her friend who was shot and killed in High Point early Friday morning. Leaders with the High Point Police Department said officers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 4400 Regency Drive, Friday at 1 a.m.
One dead after fatal crash on I-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a car Friday in Greensboro, according to police. Watch more headlines in the video above. Officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 40 near Guilford College Road at 7:45 p.m. Police said 43-year-old Jason Kidd was on the highway when two vehicles hit and killed him.
Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday. Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building. A...
NC A&T freshman dead after shooting that killed 2, injured 4 at Greensboro apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people were shot at an apartment complex in Greensboro just before midnight on Tuesday. A release from the Greensboro Police Department says that officers were called to Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot. Those two victims died. Four additional victims arrived at […]
Mooresville man arrested in 1984 Missouri cold case rape, attempted murder
A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a rape and attempted murder that happened 38 years ago in Missouri, according to the Mooresville Police Department.
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
Woman dies after being shot at High Point hotel, ex-boyfriend in custody
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning shooting has led to a homicide investigation in High Point. According to High Point Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Friday they were called about an assault at the Super 8 on Regency Road. When officers got to the scene they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown. […]
Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
NC teens sentenced in murder of 15-year-old in case highlighting youth gun violence
Ian Wells arranged to buy ammunition for his gun on Instagram. He got ambushed when he showed up.
