Statesville college student among two killed in shooting late Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a car Friday in Greensboro, according to police. Watch more headlines in the video above. Officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 40 near Guilford College Road at 7:45 p.m. Police said 43-year-old Jason Kidd was on the highway when two vehicles hit and killed him.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO