U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-Alaska) Wednesday announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects, marking the first wave of these type of investments attributable to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The awards, made possible by the IIJA’s investments in Alaska’s maritime infrastructure and supply chain, will benefit the Alaska Marine Highway System, coastal communities, supply chains and consumers across Alaska. The IIJA made a significant down payment in the nation’s maritime infrastructure, making $2.25 billion in additional funds available over five years to the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), which is a key funding avenue for Alaska coastal communities. These new grants, from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration also received funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO