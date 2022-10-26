Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects accused of stealing about $1,800 worth of items from a Home Depot.

Courtesy: Los Lunas Police Department

Courtesy: Los Lunas Police Department

Courtesy: Los Lunas Police Department

Police say one of the suspects threatened an employee with a metal baton and another sprayed bear spray at the same employee. The three suspects are then accused of fleeing the scene in a stolen Chevy Impala with a New Mexico license plate (RLC956). Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Los Lunas Police or Sergeant DeAnda at (505) 839-5646.

