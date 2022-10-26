ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Lunas, NM

Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects accused of stealing about $1,800 worth of items from a Home Depot.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glGVX_0infDuVe00
    Courtesy: Los Lunas Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AexHR_0infDuVe00
    Courtesy: Los Lunas Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwba0_0infDuVe00
    Courtesy: Los Lunas Police Department

Police say one of the suspects threatened an employee with a metal baton and another sprayed bear spray at the same employee. The three suspects are then accused of fleeing the scene in a stolen Chevy Impala with a New Mexico license plate (RLC956). Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Los Lunas Police or Sergeant DeAnda at (505) 839-5646.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandovalsignpost.com

Family Finds Help Too Late for Distressed School Administrator

A Rio Rancho assistant school principal distraught over health issues and armed with a rifle died in a confrontation with law officers as his family was about to place him in a care facility. On the morning of Oct. 3, Gary Lee DeSanctis’s wife notified a Magistrate Court judge that...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque

A Los Lunas man is facing drug charges. Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque. A Los Lunas man is facing drug charges. 1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown 10 …. 1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown 10 p.m. Albuquerque officials share Housing and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police provide details on two officer-involved shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department released details of two separate officer-involved shootings from September. APD says one of the incidents started as a fight over a parking spot, the other incident was an attempted burglary in progress. September 21 Officer-Involved Shooting Garcia has a long criminal history dating back to 2008, with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shooting in southeast Albuquerque leaves one person dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead. APD say officers responded to the 5000 block of Zuni near San Mateo around 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they found one person dead from gunshot wounds. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

School bus crash closes Albuquerque road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound Arenal Road is closed near Atrisco Drive due to a school bus crash, according to Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office. No major injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. It is not yet known which school bus was involved in the crash. BCSO announced...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW

Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW. Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of …. Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW. 1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown 10 …. 1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown 10...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Sentence handed down for slaying of New Mexico girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man convicted of child abuse and other charges stemming from the 2016 death and dismemberment of an Albuquerque girl was sentenced to 37 1/2 years in prison Thursday. Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 40 years for Fabian Gonzales. State District Judge Cindy Leos combined two of the tampering with evidence counts that related to the removal of the victim’s body parts, thus resulting in a slightly shorter prison term. During trial earlier this year, prosecutors said that although Gonzales didn’t kill Victoria Martens, he set in motion events that created a dangerous environment that led to the girl’s death. Martens’ death — on her 10th birthday — sent shockwaves through the community.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash

Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime-stoppers/valencia-county-sheriffs-deputies-look-for-info-on-fatal-crash/. Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies look for info …. Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime-stoppers/valencia-county-sheriffs-deputies-look-for-info-on-fatal-crash/. Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help …. Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy