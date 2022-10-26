Read full article on original website
Related
Newark police seek woman suspect linked to home invasion
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help in identifying a female suspect in connection with a home invasion.
Stony Point domestic dispute, allegedly involving firearms, results in one arrest
One man was arrested in Stony Point Thursday after an alleged domestic dispute that triggered a multi-agency police response.
Dutchess County man wanted for disseminating indecent material to minors
Hayez Prelich, 25, is wanted by the Dutchess County Sherrif's Department.
Wanted rape suspect was ‘principal witness’ in case against convicted Middletown cop shooter
Authorities confirmed wanted rape suspect Jesus Torres, 31, was a “principal witness” who testified in the 2020 attempted murder case against Middletown cop shooter DeSean Owens.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody
A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Police: Newburgh man critically injured in shooting
Police say shots were fired in a home near City Terrace and Van Ness Street around 10 p.m.
Charges dropped against Harlem teen in fatal subway stabbing
Charges have been dropped against a Harlem teen in a fatal subway stabbing case that occurred last summer, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Suffern teacher charged with grand larceny, accused of embezzling over $95K from soccer club
A teacher in the Suffern Central School District is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a soccer club.
Police: Man charged in connection to East Fishkill home burglary
A man has been charged for attempting to burglarize a home in East Fishkill.
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
Funeral today for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
The funeral for Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.
Florham Park woman wanted for questioning in Newark shooting case
Police say they want to speak with Kisha Rose about a shooting that injured nine people on the 200 block of Clifton Place last June.
Police: Torrington man arrested for driving into 5 federal officers
A man from Torrington is facing charges after allegedly driving into five federal officers.
Police: Suspects wanted for stabbing woman, slapping another in Brooklyn
A suspect is wanted for two assaults that took place Wednesday night in Brooklyn, police say.
Police: 78-year-old punched in the face after asking commuter to lower volume on his music
The incident occurred Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. at the 96th Street and 7th Avenue subway station.
Police: 29-year-old New Rochelle man fatally shot on city street
At this point, police are only saying the victim is a 29-year-old New Rochelle resident.
2 suspects charged in killing of teen basketball star in East Orange
Josiah Wade and a 16-year-old are accused of fatally shooting Letrell Duncan earlier this month.
Police: 23-year-old man fatally shot in Montclair
Police say James Peters was shot multiple times.
Police: Woman busted with drugs in the Town of Poughkeepsie
Authorities say Cali Hamilton was arrested Thursday for criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
