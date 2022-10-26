ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon Quietly Gave $400,000 to Conservative Nonprofit That Opposed New Antitrust Legislation

Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
Ron Insana Says the Fed at Least Could Hint About a Change in Policy Ahead

"From peak to pivot" appears to be the mantra in global financial markets where concerns about inflation are fast giving way to concerns about impending recession. It appears that inflation has peaked at least in the U.S. Headline inflation and measures of the personal consumption expenditures price index in Thursday's...

