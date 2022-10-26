Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Issues Bankruptcy Warning and the Stock Is Down 97% for the Year
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., raised the possibility of bankruptcy in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that it will not make its debt payments coming due in late Oct. and early Nov. Core's...
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Defends Controversial Clawback Rule, Saying It Won't Stop Companies From Going Public
SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the clawback rule Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The agency head said the SEC was following through on a rule first approved by Congress. Gensler also said Congress has mandated much of the SEC's regulatory agenda. A new Securities and Exchange Commission rule that would...
Fintech Firm Upgrade Offers Top U.S. Savings Rate of 3.5% as Competition for Deposits Heats Up
The fintech startup's Premier Savings account is being launched Thursday with a 3.5% annual percentage yield, according to CEO Renaud Laplanche. That is higher than any account currently tracked by Bankrate.com, senior analyst Ted Rossman said in an email. Upgrade's product requires a minimum balance of $1,000 to earn the...
Amazon Quietly Gave $400,000 to Conservative Nonprofit That Opposed New Antitrust Legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
Ron Insana Says the Fed at Least Could Hint About a Change in Policy Ahead
"From peak to pivot" appears to be the mantra in global financial markets where concerns about inflation are fast giving way to concerns about impending recession. It appears that inflation has peaked at least in the U.S. Headline inflation and measures of the personal consumption expenditures price index in Thursday's...
New York Extends Its Lead Over California as Home to Nation's New No. 1 Port
Port of New York and New Jersey is the top among all U.S. ports for a second-consecutive month based on September data. One reason for the East Coast port gains is fears of West Coast labor strikes. This week, port worker union reps and Pacific Coast port ownership are meeting for negotiations.
