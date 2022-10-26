Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Related
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
A day after it was announced for the first time FEMA will assist with residential debris removal, the agency explains not everyone will be eligible. Here is why.
Florida doesn’t protect homebuyers and tenants from flooding. Will Ian spark change?
ORLANDO, Fla. — In early 2020, a state senator filed a bill that received no attention, no committee hearing and no chance of passage, but could have given thousands of Floridians a chance to avoid the damage brought by Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
fox13news.com
Florida counties under FEMA deadline to get reimbursed for Hurricane Ian debris pick up
TAMPA, Fla. - Piles of debris still stick out weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and some Tampa Bay area neighbors feel the same frustration. Local municipalities know people want their yards back. "I know people want it to be gone faster. Just know we're working seven days a...
fox13news.com
Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
WESH
Florida homeowners facing increasing property insurance rates, experts say
Florida — Florida homeowners are bracing to spend even more money to insure their homes. Some industry analysts predict the average homeowner will spend 40% more on property insurance next year because of the storm. Even before Hurricane Ian unleashed its wrath in the Fort Myers region and drenched...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County non-profits see an influx of residents needing assistance
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The non-profit organization Turning Points said they have 10 to 12 new residents every day in need of assistance in their day resource center. The center gives residents access to basic necessities like showers, to use a computer, get food, laundry services and even get their mail. The organization is also seeing a 50 percent increase in applications for housing needs said director of developments Margi Dawson.
WINKNEWS.com
Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral
Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
Gated neighborhoods can sign-up for community debris removal from FEMA
Gated neighborhoods can sign-up for community debris removal from FEMA. The form and service can be applied for online and will not come with a cost to the homeowner.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Department of Housing and Urban Development tours Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers welcomed Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to tour the city’s affordable housing communities and discuss local housing needs following Hurricane Ian. Todman toured the Southward Village community in the Dunbar area and met with residents and officials, including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and HACFM Executive Director Marcia Davis, as well as representatives from Lee County, HUD’s Miami office and community development partners Urban Strategies Inc. and McCormack Baron Salazar. Conversation highlights among community leaders included emergency response updates, areas of an identified need for HUD support and future disaster relief funding plans. Residents of HUD-assisted housing communities Southward Village and Royal Palm Towers also shared insights on their experiences and resident needs.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free. The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs. Fares will still be...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County announces resources for small businesses
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Small Business Administration had announced that it will be opening two Mobile Business Recovery Centers in Manatee County. At the two locations, the Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of South Florida and SBA disaster specialists can help impacted small business owners understand available state and federal disaster loans, determine eligibility and apply.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Five years after Hurricane Irma, hundreds are still recovering
A Fox 4 Investigation found hundreds of people are still dealing with damage from the storm more than five years ago.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Superintendent will retire at end of contract
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - School District of Manatee County Superintendent Cynthia Saunders announced Friday her intent to retire at the conclusion of her contract. Saunders has served 34 years in public education in Florida, including the last five years as superintendent in Manatee County. Her last day as superintendent...
Comments / 2