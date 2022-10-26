ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
NORTH PORT, FL
University of Florida

The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County non-profits see an influx of residents needing assistance

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The non-profit organization Turning Points said they have 10 to 12 new residents every day in need of assistance in their day resource center. The center gives residents access to basic necessities like showers, to use a computer, get food, laundry services and even get their mail. The organization is also seeing a 50 percent increase in applications for housing needs said director of developments Margi Dawson.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral

Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Department of Housing and Urban Development tours Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers welcomed Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to tour the city’s affordable housing communities and discuss local housing needs following Hurricane Ian. Todman toured the Southward Village community in the Dunbar area and met with residents and officials, including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and HACFM Executive Director Marcia Davis, as well as representatives from Lee County, HUD’s Miami office and community development partners Urban Strategies Inc. and McCormack Baron Salazar. Conversation highlights among community leaders included emergency response updates, areas of an identified need for HUD support and future disaster relief funding plans. Residents of HUD-assisted housing communities Southward Village and Royal Palm Towers also shared insights on their experiences and resident needs.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free. The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs. Fares will still be...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County announces resources for small businesses

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Small Business Administration had announced that it will be opening two Mobile Business Recovery Centers in Manatee County. At the two locations, the Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of South Florida and SBA disaster specialists can help impacted small business owners understand available state and federal disaster loans, determine eligibility and apply.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Superintendent will retire at end of contract

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - School District of Manatee County Superintendent Cynthia Saunders announced Friday her intent to retire at the conclusion of her contract. Saunders has served 34 years in public education in Florida, including the last five years as superintendent in Manatee County. Her last day as superintendent...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

