CNET
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination
Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the...
Clorox recalled 8 Pine-Sol cleaner products because they may contain an infection-causing bacteria. Here's what they are.
Customers who have already bought the recalled products can ask for a refund, the CPSC said.
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies
Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
Dove, Suave and other shampoo brands recalled for possibly elevated carcinogen levels
The latest spray product recall over the presence of the carcinogen benzene — or the potential of too much benzene — involves six brands of dry shampoo aerosol products by Unilever United States. Lot codes of the Suave, Dove, Nexxus, Bed Head, TRESemme and Rockaholic shampoos recalled, all...
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
Elite Daily
Check If You Have 1 Of These 19 Recalled Dry Shampoos — & Get A Refund
Make sure to check your bottle before you give your hair a refresh with dry shampoo. On Oct. 18, Unilever issued a voluntary recall of nearly 20 dry shampoo products due to a potential presence of the carcinogen benzene. Seven of Unilever’s brands were named in the recall, including Dove, TRESemmé, Bed Head, and more — so if any of those are your go-to brands, you might want to check your bathroom. Here’s what you need to know about Unilever’s dry shampoo October 2022 recall, including which products you’ll need to toss out, how to get a refund with the reimbursement process, and more.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Dry Shampoo Recall: All Of The Brands Voluntarily Pulling Products Due To Chemical Linked To Cancer
If you use dry shampoo, you should go through your beauty cabinets and look out for a certain list of brands that have just been recalled due to traces of a chemical that causes cancer, found in the formulas. Brands including Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and Bed Head, all under the parent company, Unilever, have been pulling their products from shelves due to small traces of benzene, a harmful chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, just to name a few.
If you have this popular chicken salad in your fridge, read this recall right now
The presence of cashews in food products can be problematic if the ingredient isn’t listed on the label. Cashews are a type of tree nut that can cause severe adverse reactions in people with allergies. We saw a couple of cashew-related recalls in the past few weeks, and it’s now time for a third. Albertsons Companies issued a recall for chicken salad that contain undeclared cashews.
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen
Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
Recall issued for delicious cookies that already caused one allergic reaction
Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.
CNET
Shampoo Recall: Cancer Risk Prompts Unilever to Recall Dove, Other Dry Shampoos
Unilever recalled some of its dry shampoo aerosol products due to a risk of cancer from potentially elevated levels of benzene, according to a company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. It issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
FDA releases list of dry shampoo products that may contain a chemical linked to blood cancer, and are being recalled
The parent company of Dove, Suave, and TRESemmé voluntarily recalled certain dry shampoos last week. The dry shampoos might contain benzene, a commonly-used chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke. Some studies identified higher rates of blood cancer in people with high benzene exposure.
Prevention
Millions of Pine-Sol Bottles Have Been Recalled Due to Potential Contamination
Clorox has recalled 37 million scented Pine-Sol products over potential bacterial contamination. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, was discovered during a routine product review. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an organism primary found in soil and water that poses infection risk to those with weakened immune systems and those that use external medical...
Massive recall issued for dry shampoo products over cancer risk
A massive recall has been issued for several varieties of dry shampoo products that may contain elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.
WFMY NEWS2
