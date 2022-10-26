Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Halloween Events Cater to All Ages
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, the coming weekend will feel like a three-day holiday. Oak Bluffs starts things up on Saturday with a parade, trick or treating and a scavenger hunt on Circuit avenue. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. and the fun continues to 4 p.m. Scavenger hunt clues can be picked up at Basics that afternoon.
vineyardgazette.com
Six Articles Await Oak Bluffs Voters at Special Town Meeting
Oak Bluffs will be the first town to weigh in on proposed changes to the high school’s regional agreement next week when a six-article town meeting convenes Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the high school’s performing arts center. Also on the warrant are two articles related to...
vineyardgazette.com
Fun in Flight With Ravens and Hawks
One of the most engaging aspects of observing nature is that every once in a while there is behavior that appears to be mostly, if not entirely, about play, about having fun for fun’s sake. In Aquinnah, a pair of ravens approached from the direction of Moshup Trail, flying northwest to the Gay Head Cliffs where the westerly breeze carried them effortlessly above the shoreline. Occasionally a few accipiters would be in the air over the Cliffs at the same time, most of them Cooper’s hawks. The hawks would gain altitude and engage with the ravens, diving on them, talons outstretched, and the ravens would croak in exaggerated alarm and then get back to paying attention to each other.
Comments / 0