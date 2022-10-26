Feds OK $90 million to expand broadband in Vermont

The U.S. Treasury has approved $90 million to ensure all Vermonters have access to affordable high-speed internet.

The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used to build broadband infrastructure for nearly 14,000 Vermont households — 22% of total households in the state — that don’t have access to high-speed internet. About 20% of the funding will be set aside to bring broadband to every library in Vermont.

Sen. Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch joined a conference call to make the announcement with Jacob Leibenluft, the Chief Recovery Officer of the U.S Treasury, and Gene Sperling, the American Rescue Plan Coordinator.

Leibenluft said that to receive funding, internet service providers must offer discounts of up to $30 a month for eligible households. He said 20 ISPs in the U.S. have agreed to charge eligible households no more than $30 a month, which would essentially make the service free with the discount.

Welch said that another $100 million is on its way from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by Biden last year.

Both Welch and Leahy pointed to the pandemic as a driving factor for the push to make broadband internet more accessible. Whether it was working from home, going to school, or attending a telehealth appointment, the internet made pandemic life convenient for those that had it, and nearly impossible for those that didn’t.

Leahy said remote learning revealed just how important quality internet access is for Vermont communities.

“These small schools were getting back to school, and the only way they can do it remotely,” said Leahy, “they’ve got to go to a fast food place and sit shivering in the parking lot to get a signal to teach their children. In this, the most advanced country in the world, that should never happen.”

