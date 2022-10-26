ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement.

Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative.

“Roofs protect and shelter us through the worst of nature’s circumstances and sometimes a dependable roof, like a dependable teacher, is taken for granted,” Brian Tice, Owner of Roofing USA said. “Gifting a roof is providing security to teachers and their families who sacrifice so much for us. We wanted to find a way to help important members of our community this holiday season, so we decided to do it in the best way we knew how: through our experience in roofing.”

Charleston makes National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ list for 2023

The company is accepting nominations of deserving teachers until November 23. Winners will be announced during the first week of December.

The only requirements are that the teacher owns a home in the Charleston or Bluffton area and is in need of a new roof.

To nominate an educator in your life, click here .

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

