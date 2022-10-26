Read full article on original website
Related
Ignore US government economic figures – base your decisions on actual data
Trying to figure out the future in the current climate is enough to give you a migraine. Where is the economy heading? Should you take risks or circle the wagons? Can you hire and spend or do you need to cut overhead and retract? People are relying on you to make the right decisions. But unfortunately, the data which most of us receive is not very helpful.
Tech companies like Amazon and Meta are warning of tough times ahead — and only some are prepared
While Apple was a "bright spot" during a week of dismal earnings, Meta is on "shaky legs," analysts say. That could affect lots of things, including new products in the pipeline and jobs.
From carbs to cars: how South Korea’s success shows entrepreneurship is a team game
Consider the noodle… According to the World Instant Noodles Association (yes, such a body exists), South Koreans are among the biggest consumers of instant noodles, going through 79.7 servings per person a year. Given that there are just over 51 million of us, this works out to be around 4.1bn servings of instant noodles per year. That’s a lot of noodles.
Comments / 0