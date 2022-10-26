ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ignore US government economic figures – base your decisions on actual data

Trying to figure out the future in the current climate is enough to give you a migraine. Where is the economy heading? Should you take risks or circle the wagons? Can you hire and spend or do you need to cut overhead and retract? People are relying on you to make the right decisions. But unfortunately, the data which most of us receive is not very helpful.
The Guardian

From carbs to cars: how South Korea’s success shows entrepreneurship is a team game

Consider the noodle… According to the World Instant Noodles Association (yes, such a body exists), South Koreans are among the biggest consumers of instant noodles, going through 79.7 servings per person a year. Given that there are just over 51 million of us, this works out to be around 4.1bn servings of instant noodles per year. That’s a lot of noodles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy