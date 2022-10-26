ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Trump to hold rally in Sioux City on November 3

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAetC_0infD7me00
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Wagner)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Sioux City in November.

According to a release, Trump will be at the Sioux Gateway Airport on Nov. 3 where he will be highlighting Iowa candidates he has endorsed like Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Only one ticket per phone number can be registered for tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone interested in tickets can get them here.

