Former President Trump to hold rally in Sioux City on November 3

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Sioux City in November.

According to a release, Trump will be at the Sioux Gateway Airport on Nov. 3 where he will be highlighting Iowa candidates he has endorsed like Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Only one ticket per phone number can be registered for tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone interested in tickets can get them here.