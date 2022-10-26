Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Renovated Pedestrian Mall Playground Opens In Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Ped Mall Playground in Iowa City is open to the public after getting its first major renovation in 20 years. The Downtown Pedestrian Mall Playground now features a play tower, a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, and more. A shade structure will be built at the site at...
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
iheart.com
Southeastern Iowa Man Faces Multiple Domestic Abuse Charges
(Keota, IA) -- A Keota, Iowa man now faces multiple charges after being accused of abusing his wife. The Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges Thursday, including kidnapping, after 39 Christopher Wulf. Investigators say he repeatedly abused his wife after forcing her into a large machine shed on their property and beating her on multiple occasions.
iheart.com
Man Dies After Weekend Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is dead after a weekend shooting. Des Moines Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 Saturday morning, and on Monday, 18 year-old Christopher Wessels was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and First-Degree Robbery. Police announced Thursday that the victim, Dok Nyok Akol Dok, died at an Iowa City hospital and that Wessles' charge was increased to First-Degree Murder. It's the city's 15th homicide of the year.
iheart.com
Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place
(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
Comments / 0