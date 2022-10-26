Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Football: White County eliminated from playoff contention in loss to Pickens
JASPER, Ga. — White County jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Pickens scored the final 20 points of the game to take a 48-28 win over the Warriors Friday night. Tripp Nix found Kane Lowry midway through the first quarter for a 16-yard touchdown before Caysen Duvall sprinted 77 yards three minutes later to give White County a 14-0 lead through the first quarter. Pickens answered in the second with a 2-yard rushing score and a 95-yard passing play to tie the game at 14-14 by the halftime horn.
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County claims 7-3A title with win over Lumpkin County
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Defense and running game. That's what propelled Dawson County to their second region title in program history Friday night as the Tigers took down Lumpkin County, 38-10. "The defense has been strong all season," said head coach Sid Maxwell. "I think we've given up 40 points in the region which is unbelievable given the types of offenses we have to face in this region."
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford claims 8-7A title with 56-7 win over Mountain View
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Buford led wire-to-wire Friday night to lock up the region 8-7A title with a 56-7 win over Mountain View. The Wolves put up 466 yards of total offense in the game with Justice Haynes leading the charge, carrying it five times for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
accesswdun.com
Football: North Hall falls to Cedar Shoals
CLERMONT, Ga. — Cedar Shoals led from start to finish Friday night in The Brickyard, taking down North Hall, 28-14. The visitors got to the scoreboard first after a scoreless first quarter with back-to-back touchdown passes from Mandrell Glenn to Devin Hester totake a 14-0 lead with 6:58 to play before halftime. The Trojans answered with a 1-yard score from Tate Ruth to cut the lead in half.
Past, present and future converge for Gainesville (GA) football
It can be said that Friday night’s game against North Forsyth represented a fascinating timeline for Gainesville High School football. The Red Elephants past, present and maybe the future were all on display as they rallied in the second half for a 34-21 victory before a large and raucous crowd at ...
accesswdun.com
Football: Johnson drops heartbreaker on the road
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A late Johnson drive stalled inside Clarkston territory and the Knights dropped a tough defensive battle, 8-6, to the Angoras on Thursday on the road. Clarkston scored first in the opening period to take an 8-0 after converting on a 2-point conversion. Johnson answered in the second quarter on an 11-yard touchdown run by Jud Farmer to cut the lead to 8-6. But the Knights could not convert on a 2-point try.
accesswdun.com
Football: GHS rallies past North Forsyth to capture 1st region title since 2013
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Call it what you will, but Gainesville’s 34-21 come-from-behind win over North Forsyth at City Park Stadium on Friday for the Region 8-6A title proved that they may be ready for bigger things to come. First-year coach Josh Niblett called it destiny. “This game was...
fox5atlanta.com
Dawson County vs. Lumpkin County
To Dahlonega for a former Team of the Week. Lumpkin County was trying to keep Dawson County from claiming the AAA Region 7 title.
accesswdun.com
Softball playoffs: Buford moves into 7A championship round; EaFo on brink of elimination; Union Co. knocked out
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Buford moved into the championship round of the Class 7A state finals with a thrilling 2-1 win over East Coweta on Thursday at the Olympic Softball Complex. Madison Pickens knocked in the winning run in the top of the seventh and senior Olivia Duncan (12-1) finished off the complete-game effort in the circle for the win. Duncan scattered four hits and struck out two.
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
GEORGIA (WRBL) — Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon. Dooley’s passing was confirmed by the Georgia Athletic Department. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the […]
Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90
Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90. The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home on Friday in the presence of his wife and their four children.
accesswdun.com
Football: GHS, NoFo set for biggest showdown in years at City Park
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — North Forsyth coach Robert Craft didn’t call his team plain, but when asked to describe the difference between his Raiders and Gainesville, the idea of substance over style quickly came forward. “There’s nothing flashy about us,” Craft said on Wednesday as they prepared for their...
accesswdun.com
Games2Watch: Dawson-Lumpkin, NoFo-GHS are must see
With the 2022 regular season approaching the end, several teams still are playing volleyball with state playoff seeding and region titles. This week, we've got two massive showdowns on the list for region titles, and those two are this week's Games2Watch. Of course, other games on the slate have state...
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
accesswdun.com
Bulldogs-Gators baseball exhibition set for Friday In Jacksonville
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team will face the Florida Gators on Friday in Jacksonville in a planned 10-inning exhibition at 121 Financial Ball Park. First pitch is at 6:32 p.m., and a fireworks show is planned after the game. Georgia will be the home team against Florida...
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
accesswdun.com
GSP: Teen bicyclist from Clayton seriously hurt when struck by truck
A Rabun County teen was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Friday with serious injuries after his bicycle was struck by a truck near Clayton Church of God. The 13-year-old, whose name has not been released, was leaving the church driveway on Stekoa Falls Road in Clayton at John English Road just after 5 p.m. when he failed to yield and his 2022 Dynacraft was struck in the left side by a Chevrolet pickup truck, throwing him into the road.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Katie Lynn McClure, Class of 2009
A 2009 graduate of Buford High School, Katie Lynn McClure is using her knowledge and skills in physical therapy to empower kids to reach their highest potential — Katie is a pediatric physical therapist with All About Kids Therapy Services and Buford City Schools. “My job has taught me...
AccessAtlanta
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
gwinnettcitizen.com
U.S. Marine Veteran of World War II, Successful Businessman turns 100
Bill Kimmons, a World War II Marine veteran, and a man who developed the Overhead Door Company into the Number One distributorship in Metro Atlanta, turned 100 years young Tuesday, October 25, celebrating with relatives and friends at two birthday parties in Lawrenceville, Ga. Over 44 relatives and friends attended...
Comments / 0