Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man shot multiple times after fight on Prentiss Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot multiple times after a fight that happened in Jackson on Friday, October 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. near Prentiss Street and Capital Street. One man was shot multiple times. According to Hearn, the suspect ran down Prentiss Street […]
Toddler in critical condition after falling into pool at Mississippi daycare
A toddler is fighting for his life after nearly drowning in a swimming pool at a Mississippi daycare. Byram Police say the 22-month-old boy accidentally fell into an Olympic-sized pool at Little Blessings daycare at 3275 Davis Road in Byram. The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, according to...
WLBT
Fight between two men in Jackson results in one being shot, the other fleeing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight between two men in Jackson resulted in one man being shot Friday evening. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says they responded to a call about a fight that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prentiss and Capitol Street. When police arrived, one man had...
Mississippi police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Thursday
A Mississippi police officer lost his life in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that fellow officer Cpl. Michael Tarrio died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 in Jackson. A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police...
NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon
In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
WAPT
Firefighters find body after putting out fire at abandoned mobile home
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters are trying to determine what started a fatal fire on Thomas Catchings Drive overnight. They got the call just after 3 a.m. "When (firefighters) first arrived, I'm thinking this is a trailer from what's left of it, and it was fully involved, meaning that there was fire throughout the entire structure," said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon.
kicks96news.com
Crash Involving Loaded School Bus in Leake
On Thursday, October 27th at approximately 3:25 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Red Dog Rd. near Hwy 25 involving a car and a school bus loaded with children. Reportedly, the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting the...
WLBT
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. “As a result, he lost his life,”...
Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 80
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. According to investigators, Cpl. Michael Tarrio was on his personal motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him. Officials said Tarrio had been with […]
Man arrested after chase in Jones, Covington counties
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County. The chase ended […]
WLBT
Madison man convicted after attacking father-in-law with baseball bat
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man is convicted of aggravated assault for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton, 33, faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars. A fight broke out on August 24, 2021. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded...
WLBT
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
Court upholds conviction of man who robbed store at gunpoint, then entered hospital wounded claiming he was the one who was robbed
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Meadville man for a 2018 armed robbery. James Davon O’Quinn, age 26 in 2018, was convicted in April 2021 before Judge David H. Strong Jr. in Lincoln County Circuit Court. O’Quinn appealed his case, arguing his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to multiple instances of hearsay.
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace offers updates on carjacking, rape and molestation cases
On Thursday, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace gave updates on several ongoing and unrelated cases within the county. Sheriff Pace announced a second arrest relating to the carjacking at Love’s Truck Stop earlier this month. “This is an individual the City of Vicksburg had already arrested,” said Sheriff Pace....
Officials find car on side of Mississippi interstate, but not woman who was last seen nine days ago
Mississippi officials continue to search for a woman who has been missing for more than a week after finding the vehicle she was driving on the side of the interstate. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office say that the vehicle that Chantel McCray was driving was located on I-55 in Hinds County.
WLBT
Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man pretending to be a cop threatened a teen girl at a Baskin-Robbins location in Flowood, resulting in several of her fellow co-workers hiding in the freezer as she called for help. According to one of the employees, who spoke with WLBT, a man who...
3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
Comments / 0