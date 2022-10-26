ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Another Woman Alleges Herschel Walker Pressured Her To Get An Abortion

By Igor Bobic
 3 days ago

A new woman has come forward claiming that Georgia’s anti-abortion Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker pressured her into getting an abortion.

The woman spoke Tuesday at a press conference organized by famed attorney Gloria Allred. She didn’t reveal her identity and her face was not shown on a live webcast of the event.

“It’s sad I cannot show my face or use my name for fear of reprisal against myself, my family and my livelihood,” she said. “I am no coward but I am a realist and I choose to protect my identity and those I love. Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and he is not fit to be a U.S. senator. We don’t need people in the U.S. Senate who profess one thing and do another.”

The woman said Walker, a former NFL star, drove her to an abortion clinic and paid for her to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her six-year relationship with him in the early 1990s. Walker was living with his wife at the time in Dallas, where he played for the Cowboys.

She added that Walker grew “upset” after she told him that she didn’t want to go through with the abortion and that he pressured her to go back to the clinic the next day, driving her and waiting for hours in the parking lot.

The woman said she was an independent who voted for Donald Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

This is only the latest allegation involving Walker, a staunch opponent of abortion who supports no exceptions in laws limiting the procedure. Earlier this month, he was accused of paying for another woman’s abortion . That woman, who later claimed to be the mother of one of Walker’s children, provided a signed check and get-well card from Walker as proof. Walker acknowledged that he sent her a check but said he didn’t know what it was for.

The same woman also said Walker urged her to have a second abortion but that she refused.

Republicans have rallied around Walker despite the bombshells and their stance against abortion, viewing the Georgia election as critical to capturing control of the Senate next year. Polls show the race between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) to be extremely close, though Warnock maintains a slight lead .

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, responded to the allegation by accusing Democrats of trying to “create a circus and spread lies.”

The woman provided documents to support her claims, including letters and cards she said Walker sent her that were signed with his name and the letter H, similar to how he signed the prior accuser’s get-well card. Allred displayed the exhibits during the press conference Tuesday, along with a photo of Walker the woman claims was taken from a hotel room they once shared.

“I’m coming forward now because I saw Herschel deny the other woman’s claims,” the woman said.

“I knew that [denial] was not true because he had often signed letters to me using the letter H,” she added.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

