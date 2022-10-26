ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson details plans for SF position this season in Bloomington

Mike Woodson detailed his plans for the upcoming season and provided more insight into the small forward position. On Friday morning during a presser in preparation for Indiana’s exhibition game on Saturday, Woodson stated that he doesn’t have a set 3 position at the moment, he has basketball players.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Indiana cruises in exhibition game against Marian

Indiana men’s basketball took care of business in its first of two exhibition games Saturday, pulling away quickly for a 78-42 win over Marian at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers opened the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back. Senior Race Thompson and freshman Malik Reneau both hit double-figure scoring in the first half, including three 3-pointers by Thompson. Indiana led 42-21 at halftime, and the lead continued to steadily grow.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule

Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook

INDIANAPOLIS — How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. While the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25.5″, there are several factors that come into play. Long-range La Niña Pattern. The long-range weather...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
visitvincennes.org

Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt

Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Over 20 arsons being investigated in western Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of October 27, around 22 arsons are being investigated according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. “That number is a little bit higher than usual,” Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions and Inspections, Scott Boyed said. This year to date, there have been 112 fires in Terre Haute. Generally, arson […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
