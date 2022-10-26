Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hood-Schifino, Reneau Shine in First Game Together at Indiana
Former high school teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau had dazzling debuts in their first game at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 74-42 exhibition game victory over Marian on Saturday at Assembly Hall.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson details plans for SF position this season in Bloomington
Mike Woodson detailed his plans for the upcoming season and provided more insight into the small forward position. On Friday morning during a presser in preparation for Indiana’s exhibition game on Saturday, Woodson stated that he doesn’t have a set 3 position at the moment, he has basketball players.
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana cruises in exhibition game against Marian
Indiana men’s basketball took care of business in its first of two exhibition games Saturday, pulling away quickly for a 78-42 win over Marian at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers opened the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back. Senior Race Thompson and freshman Malik Reneau both hit double-figure scoring in the first half, including three 3-pointers by Thompson. Indiana led 42-21 at halftime, and the lead continued to steadily grow.
insidethehall.com
Video: Scott Heady reacts to exhibition loss against Indiana
Scott Heady addressed the media following Marian’s 78-42 exhibition loss against Indiana on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
How to Watch Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian on Saturday
Indiana basketball hosts Marian in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from Indiana.
Jim Irsay Not Happy With NFL's 2021 Punishment Of Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been outspoken about his opinion on Daniel Snyder. The former NFL star believes the Washington Commanders owner need to be removed from the league — and he believes the rest of his owner colleagues should be the ones to make the call. Irsay...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
thedailyhoosier.com
Can Miller Kopp hold off the competition as IU basketball’s three-and-D specialist on the wing?
In the immediate aftermath of his team’s season-ending NCAA Tournament loss to St. Mary’s in March, IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson was asked how his Hoosiers needed to improve the most during the offseason. After a fifth straight season outside the top-200 in 3-point shooting percentage, and...
2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule
Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
cbs4indy.com
cbs4indy.com
Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook
INDIANAPOLIS — How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. While the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25.5″, there are several factors that come into play. Long-range La Niña Pattern. The long-range weather...
Veterans Voices: A final resting place for veterans opens in central Indiana after more than 60 years
INDIANAPOLIS – Paying final tribute to a veteran’s service is so important. And for the first time since 1959, there is a place to do that in Central Indiana. A columbarium, a place solely for cremated remains, is now open next to Crown Hill Cemetery. The Crown Hill Columbarium is so new, only about a […]
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Man stabbed at party near IU campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
visitvincennes.org
Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt
Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
Over 20 arsons being investigated in western Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of October 27, around 22 arsons are being investigated according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. “That number is a little bit higher than usual,” Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions and Inspections, Scott Boyed said. This year to date, there have been 112 fires in Terre Haute. Generally, arson […]
