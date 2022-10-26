Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Man due in BC court a no show because locked up in another county
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit was due to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He didn’t. He was in jail in Benton County. The Benton County jail log shows that 56-year-old Donald Ray...
KTLO
Missouri man pleads guilty to Baxter County charges and gets prison time
A Missouri man facing drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop by Gassville police in early April appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-six-year-old William Patterson Moore, who lists an address in Taneyville, pled guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
KTLO
Man who broke into vehicles and removed property sentenced
While people were inside a local theater watching a movie, two Mountain Home residents were going into multiple vehicles on the parking lot and stealing various items. One of the people involved, 34-year-old Dale Malcevicz, pled guilty to his charges stemming from the incident during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday.
KYTV
Oregon County, Mo., man dies in Wednesday morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Oregon County died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer. Investigators say 24-year-old Robert Widding was driving east on State Highway...
houstonherald.com
Cabool man arrested on outstanding warrant, patrol reports
A Cabool man was arrested Wednesday night on an outstanding warrant in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Richard D. Mackey, 52, had the warrant on an earlier speeding charge, the patrol said. He is held in the St. Charles County Jail.
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges Thursday
A Licking man was arrested on multiple charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday. Richard D. Sims, 60, was arrested on a felony Dent County warrant charging him with having no valid license, a felony Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a felony driving while revoked/suspended charge, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle charge.
KTLO
Second person arrested for stealing electricity
A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity for over two years. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey of Mountain Home was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft and is facing two felony charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, a serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was doing...
KTLO
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
Kait 8
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road and slammed into several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26 on Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer in Oregon County.
KTLO
Man who sold car he didn’t own sentenced
In January, a person made it known on social media that she was in the market to buy a car. She was contacted by someone who proceeded to sell the victim a vehicle he did not own. Thirty-three-year-old Jessie Lee Brem, who has listed addresses in Calico Rock and Mountain...
KFVS12
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
KTLO
Former BC Sheriff’s Office employee to plead to theft of public benefits charge
A former employee of the Baxter County Sheriff’s office charged with fraudulently drawing almost $31,000 in unemployment benefits while working appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. WORKING ON RESTITUTION. Her attorney, Justin Downum, asked the court for a continuance in his client’s case. He said she is prepared...
howellcountynews.com
Police Zero in on Bus Barn Suspect
The Mountain View Police Department has located the owner of the trucking company whose vehicle caused the fire that burned the R-III School District's bus barn to the ground Thursday morning. As of press time, the individual driver has not been identified, but the company did confirm their truck was in Mountain View on the date and time of the fire, said Police Chief Jamie Perkins.
Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl
Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
KTLO
Business owners help law enforcement capture man who shot out windows
A Fulton County man has been arrested for vandalizing a Mountain Home area business thanks to some investigative work by the business owners. Baxter County deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Allen Pewitt of Elizabeth for allegedly shooting out multiple windows of the Masketeers business on U.S. Highway 62/412 East. According...
KTLO
One hunting trip leads to criminal charges in two counties
The second of two men from Clinton who managed to commit crimes in Baxter and Stone Counties on a single hunting trip, pled guilty to charges against him during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Sixty-one-year-old Danny Joe Bramblett was sentenced to six years probation. The other...
KTLO
Baxter County early vote totals surpass 3,500
Five days of early voting are in the books, and Baxter County had and additional 757 votes cast, bringing the county total to 3,505. Currently, 11.6% of registered voters in the county have early voted. There were 454 voters who casted their ballots at the Baxter County Courthouse, 78 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 225 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
KYTV
Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
Comments / 0