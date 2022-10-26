ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell County, MO

KTLO

Missouri man pleads guilty to Baxter County charges and gets prison time

A Missouri man facing drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop by Gassville police in early April appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-six-year-old William Patterson Moore, who lists an address in Taneyville, pled guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man who broke into vehicles and removed property sentenced

While people were inside a local theater watching a movie, two Mountain Home residents were going into multiple vehicles on the parking lot and stealing various items. One of the people involved, 34-year-old Dale Malcevicz, pled guilty to his charges stemming from the incident during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

Oregon County, Mo., man dies in Wednesday morning crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Oregon County died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer. Investigators say 24-year-old Robert Widding was driving east on State Highway...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Cabool man arrested on outstanding warrant, patrol reports

A Cabool man was arrested Wednesday night on an outstanding warrant in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Richard D. Mackey, 52, had the warrant on an earlier speeding charge, the patrol said. He is held in the St. Charles County Jail.
CABOOL, MO
houstonherald.com

Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges Thursday

A Licking man was arrested on multiple charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday. Richard D. Sims, 60, was arrested on a felony Dent County warrant charging him with having no valid license, a felony Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a felony driving while revoked/suspended charge, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle charge.
LICKING, MO
KTLO

Second person arrested for stealing electricity

A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity for over two years. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey of Mountain Home was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft and is facing two felony charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, a serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was doing...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday

Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Man killed in one-vehicle crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road and slammed into several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26 on Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer in Oregon County.
OREGON COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Man who sold car he didn’t own sentenced

In January, a person made it known on social media that she was in the market to buy a car. She was contacted by someone who proceeded to sell the victim a vehicle he did not own. Thirty-three-year-old Jessie Lee Brem, who has listed addresses in Calico Rock and Mountain...
CALICO ROCK, AR
KFVS12

Doniphan man killed in early morning crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
howellcountynews.com

Police Zero in on Bus Barn Suspect

The Mountain View Police Department has located the owner of the trucking company whose vehicle caused the fire that burned the R-III School District's bus barn to the ground Thursday morning. As of press time, the individual driver has not been identified, but the company did confirm their truck was in Mountain View on the date and time of the fire, said Police Chief Jamie Perkins.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
KOLR10 News

Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl

Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
LICKING, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge

A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KTLO

Business owners help law enforcement capture man who shot out windows

A Fulton County man has been arrested for vandalizing a Mountain Home area business thanks to some investigative work by the business owners. Baxter County deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Allen Pewitt of Elizabeth for allegedly shooting out multiple windows of the Masketeers business on U.S. Highway 62/412 East. According...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

One hunting trip leads to criminal charges in two counties

The second of two men from Clinton who managed to commit crimes in Baxter and Stone Counties on a single hunting trip, pled guilty to charges against him during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Sixty-one-year-old Danny Joe Bramblett was sentenced to six years probation. The other...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter County early vote totals surpass 3,500

Five days of early voting are in the books, and Baxter County had and additional 757 votes cast, bringing the county total to 3,505. Currently, 11.6% of registered voters in the county have early voted. There were 454 voters who casted their ballots at the Baxter County Courthouse, 78 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 225 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
MARION COUNTY, AR

