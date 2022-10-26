ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News

College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision

The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 90

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley has passed away at 90 years old. The University of Georgia announced Dooley's death with an official statement on Friday. The iconic college football figure passed away peacefully alongside his wife and four children earlier this afternoon, per the statement. Dooley coached the...
Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas

It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Contract News

Before the start of the regular season, the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension with Russell Wilson. So far, the star quarterback has not lived up to that contract. Wilson has struggled mightily this season, completing just 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo

In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Unhappy News

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has dealt with a lot of questions about his quarterback room over the past 48 hours. The Patriots started Mac Jones on Monday night just to bench him in the second quarter for Bailey Zappe. The end result was a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears.
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News

Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News

Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
