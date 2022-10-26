Read full article on original website
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
GSP: Teen bicyclist from Clayton seriously hurt when struck by truck
A Rabun County teen was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Friday with serious injuries after his bicycle was struck by a truck near Clayton Church of God. The 13-year-old, whose name has not been released, was leaving the church driveway on Stekoa Falls Road in Clayton at John English Road just after 5 p.m. when he failed to yield and his 2022 Dynacraft was struck in the left side by a Chevrolet pickup truck, throwing him into the road.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
accesswdun.com
One driver injured after Gainesville school bus accident
A driver was injured after his vehicle was struck by a City of Gainesville school bus Wednesday afternoon on Thompson Bridge Road. The bus driver and five children on board the bus were not injured but the Subaru Outback driver, James Sargent, 71, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Crews called to massive house fire in Cherokee County
CANTON, Ga. — A massive fire at a home in Cherokee County Wednesday night sent flames into the night sky. Cherokee County Firefighters and Canton Police Officers were called at 9:28 p.m. to a home on Glen Echo Drive in Canton to find the two-story structure with "significant fire involvement," officials said.
Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station
Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.
accesswdun.com
Three people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-985
Three people suffered minor injuries after they were involved in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 985 in Hall County. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-985 northbound near Friendship Road. A Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van was...
Monroe Local News
Update: Wood fire dealt with overnight but officials say expect smoky conditions today
UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning. “The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road
A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
accesswdun.com
Sheriff: Man shot, killed by Hall County deputy had active arrest warrant
The Gainesville man who was shot and killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday evening reportedly had active warrants out for his arrest and was standing next to a stolen vehicle at the time of the incident, according to authorities. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch released a statement Friday...
All lanes of I-85 back open in Jackson County after crash with 3 trucks, several cars and fuel leak
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are back open on Interstate 85 southbound in Jackson County, just past Highway 129 in Jefferson due to a crash involving three semi-trucks, multiple cars and a "large fuel leak," authorities say. The highway was closed for roughly three hours before it opened...
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine in a Georgia parking lot
ATLANTA — A man has died after a freak accident with a ticket machine just before midnight Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta Police Department were called out to a parking garage off Peachtree Street by Colony square for a car accident. When they arrived, officers found a man in a pickup truck at the ticket machine. The man died at the scene.
Deputy ‘an inch’ away from being killed before fatally shooting suspect, Hall sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch is releasing new details on a shooting involving a deputy that left a suspect dead. Couch says the deputy found a man and woman standing outside of a car that was blocking F. Gilmer Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
Police identify 17-year-old Norcross High student killed in shooting near school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed that a 17-year-old high school student who was shot has died. Police identified the teen as DeAndre Henderson. No arrest has been made. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson is speaking with the teen’s mother, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m....
Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputy kills armed man in shootout on Hall County road, GBI says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy in Hall County Tuesday night. The GBI says the incident began around 9:45 p.m. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road just off Highway 52.
Forsyth County Blotter: Man attacked with a hammer, more drug arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 6, a deputy responded to Northside Hospital Forsyth regarding a report of a man who was struck in the head by someone with a hammer.
accesswdun.com
I-85 closed for several hours after a multi-car pile up involving five tractor-trailers
A seven-vehicle pile-up caused major delays on I-85 in Jackson County early Wednesday morning. Five of those vehicles involved in the pile-up were tractor-trailers. Around 5:40 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol says that a tractor-trailer heading south made an improper lane change near mile marker 136 at US 129. The tractor-trailer pulled into the lane in front of a Toyota, causing that car to hit the rear of the trailer. The tractor-trailer tried to change back into the other lane, hitting another tractor-trailer. The impact caused a Dodge Dakota to hit the rear of the second trailer, while a third tractor-trailer rear ended the Dakota. Two more tractor-trailer trucks hit the back of that third truck.
