Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers after 3-5 start: 'We haven't earned it and we got to go earn it'
Tom Brady is in unfamiliar territory when it comes to his Hall of Fame NFL career. Brady isn't used to losing, yet for the first time in two decades the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is experiencing what it's like to fail. The Buccaneers have lost five of six games to...
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals the one NFL rule he would change if he were in charge of the league
Roger Goodell doesn't sound like he's going to be stepping down as NFL commissioner any time soon, but if he does, and the league decides to put Joe Burrow in charge, there's one rule that the Bengals quarterback will be changing right away. During an interview with Colin Cowherd this...
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
49ers' Willie Snead: Signs with San Fran
San Francisco signed Snead off its practice squad Saturday. Snead continues to bounce back and forth between the 49ers' active roster and practice squad, but he's finally secured a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of Week 8. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has already been ruled out and Jauan Jennings (hamstring) is questionable, so it's possible the veteran Snead sees a modest offensive role against the Rams on Sunday while playing behind Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray.
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Team's clear WR1 in Week 8
Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News expects the Jets to rely more on Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday with Corey Davis (knee) sidelined. Wilson leads the Jets in catches (28) and targets (52), but Davis is the team leader in receiving yards with 351 entering Week 8. The two share the team lead in receiving touchdowns with two apiece. With Davis sidelined, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims could all see more targets behind Wilson as well.
Keith Kirkwood: Parts ways with Saints
New Orleans released Kirkwood Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The Saints also released Kirkwood just over a week ago before re-signing him just five days later, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him make his way back onto the team in some capacity soon. If not though, he'll have to look for another opportunity elsewhere.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
Giants' Oshane Ximines: Out for second straight week
Ximines (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ximines has been ruled out for a second straight contest due to a quadriceps injury he suffered during the team's Week 6 win over Baltimore. Tomon Fox played a season-high 31 defensive snaps in Week 7 and figures to garner a similar role against Seattle.
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Escaped major injury
The shoulder injury that Andrews suffered in Thursday's 27-22 win over Tampa Bay is minor, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Andrews entered the game with a nagging knee issue, but he was ultimately forced out after suffering a shoulder injury early in the second quarter. The exact diagnosis remains unclear, but the Ravens will have nine days off prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Saints so there's a chance he misses no additional time. Andrews managed three receptions for 33 yards prior to his exit.
Titans' Rashad Weaver: Won't play Sunday
Weaver (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Weaver played a season-low 41 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps in Week 7 and was unable to practice during Week 8 prep due a back issue. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but the second-year linebacker will turn his focus on trying to suit up in Week 9. The Titans already have two outside linebackers on IR, so they'll be extremely thin on pass rushers against Houston.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Expected to miss practice Thursday
Coach Zac Taylor indicated that Chase (hip) isn't likely to practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. The report suggests that Chase is dealing with some hip soreness, so the wideout's status will be worth monitoring as Monday night's game against the Browns approaches. In Cincinnati's Week 7 win over the Falcons, Chase logged a 93 percent snap share en route to catching eight of his 11 targets for 130 yards and a pair of TDs.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
Cowboys set for NFL rarity: Dallas game against Bears will feature jersey situation that almost never happens
Whenever you watch an NFL game, it almost always consists of one team wearing a white uniform playing against another team that's wearing a colored uniform, but that won't be the case on Sunday in Dallas. For the Cowboys game against the Bears, the NFL has given its approval for...
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Out again
Golladay (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. That makes four absences in a row ahead of a Week 9 bye, with no assurances of a significant role once he's healthy enough to play. Golladay is recovering from an MCL sprain but fell out of favor with coach Brian Daboll even before the injury.
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Not praciting
Hendrickson (neck) was at practice Thursday, but he was not participating, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Hendrickson exited Sunday's win over the Falcons early with the injury and did not return. If he's unable to go Monday against the Browns, it'd certainly be a blow to the team's pass rush. Although, Joseph Ossai, who would see an uptick in work in Hendrickson's absence, did record his first career sack in Sunday's win. Hendrickson's status at practice Friday should give a better clue of his potential availability Monday.
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could move around more sans Chase
Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while...
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not spotted at practice Friday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't on the field during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill didn't practice Wednesday, but was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's session. With the quarterback not taking the field for the early part of Friday's practice, his status for Sunday's game against the Texans will need to be monitored closely, with an added layer of context regarding his Week 8 availability slated to arrive upon the arrival of the team's final injury report. If Tannehill is unavailable this weekend, Malik Willis would be in line to start against Houston.
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
