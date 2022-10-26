Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO