CBS Sports
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers after 3-5 start: 'We haven't earned it and we got to go earn it'
Tom Brady is in unfamiliar territory when it comes to his Hall of Fame NFL career. Brady isn't used to losing, yet for the first time in two decades the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is experiencing what it's like to fail. The Buccaneers have lost five of six games to...
CBS Sports
Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals the one NFL rule he would change if he were in charge of the league
Roger Goodell doesn't sound like he's going to be stepping down as NFL commissioner any time soon, but if he does, and the league decides to put Joe Burrow in charge, there's one rule that the Bengals quarterback will be changing right away. During an interview with Colin Cowherd this...
CBS Sports
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: How rare call by home-plate umpire helped Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
John Walker, Jaylen Heyward, Spencer Fano, and Rueben Bain in the News
Four-star recruits were on hand this weekend for big games. Read here to see where John Walker, Spencer Fano, and DL Rueben Bain were on Saturday
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Suffered Achilles injury
Barrett was forced to exit Thursday's contest against the Ravens with an Achilles injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Head Coach Todd Bowles clarified after the game that Barrett suffered an Achilles injury and the injury could be serious. The linebacker was carted to the locker room during the third quarter of the matchup. Expect Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson to see larger roles if Barrett suffered a serious Achilles injury.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Escaped major injury
The shoulder injury that Andrews suffered in Thursday's 27-22 win over Tampa Bay is minor, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Andrews entered the game with a nagging knee issue, but he was ultimately forced out after suffering a shoulder injury early in the second quarter. The exact diagnosis remains unclear, but the Ravens will have nine days off prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Saints so there's a chance he misses no additional time. Andrews managed three receptions for 33 yards prior to his exit.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Heads to bench
Mancini will be on the bench for Game 2 of the World Series against the Phillies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Mancini is struggling significantly at the plate this postseason, going hitless in 16 at-bats. Aledmys Diaz will take his place in the lineup, starting in left field and pushing Yordan Alvarez to the designated hitter spot.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Strong all-around effort in win
Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. He also rushed nine times for 43 yards. Jackson was much busier than usual through the air, putting up a season-high number of pass...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Not praciting
Hendrickson (neck) was at practice Thursday, but he was not participating, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Hendrickson exited Sunday's win over the Falcons early with the injury and did not return. If he's unable to go Monday against the Browns, it'd certainly be a blow to the team's pass rush. Although, Joseph Ossai, who would see an uptick in work in Hendrickson's absence, did record his first career sack in Sunday's win. Hendrickson's status at practice Friday should give a better clue of his potential availability Monday.
CBS Sports
Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Last week, Texas Tech turned the game against the West...
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara addresses rumored Eagles trade interest, says he's 'going nowhere' in deleted tweet
Alvin Kamara made it known on Friday he wasn't interested in leaving the New Orleans Saints -- and the team that made the rounds on social media being linked to him isn't pursuing the star running back either. Rumors spread on social media the Philadelphia Eagles are trying to trade for Kamara ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but Pro Football Talk reported that's not the case.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Team's clear WR1 in Week 8
Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News expects the Jets to rely more on Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday with Corey Davis (knee) sidelined. Wilson leads the Jets in catches (28) and targets (52), but Davis is the team leader in receiving yards with 351 entering Week 8. The two share the team lead in receiving touchdowns with two apiece. With Davis sidelined, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims could all see more targets behind Wilson as well.
CBS Sports
49ers' Willie Snead: Signs with San Fran
San Francisco signed Snead off its practice squad Saturday. Snead continues to bounce back and forth between the 49ers' active roster and practice squad, but he's finally secured a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of Week 8. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has already been ruled out and Jauan Jennings (hamstring) is questionable, so it's possible the veteran Snead sees a modest offensive role against the Rams on Sunday while playing behind Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw
Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
CBS Sports
Keith Kirkwood: Parts ways with Saints
New Orleans released Kirkwood Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The Saints also released Kirkwood just over a week ago before re-signing him just five days later, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him make his way back onto the team in some capacity soon. If not though, he'll have to look for another opportunity elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Titans' Rashad Weaver: Won't play Sunday
Weaver (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Weaver played a season-low 41 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps in Week 7 and was unable to practice during Week 8 prep due a back issue. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but the second-year linebacker will turn his focus on trying to suit up in Week 9. The Titans already have two outside linebackers on IR, so they'll be extremely thin on pass rushers against Houston.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
