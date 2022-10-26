Hendrickson (neck) was at practice Thursday, but he was not participating, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Hendrickson exited Sunday's win over the Falcons early with the injury and did not return. If he's unable to go Monday against the Browns, it'd certainly be a blow to the team's pass rush. Although, Joseph Ossai, who would see an uptick in work in Hendrickson's absence, did record his first career sack in Sunday's win. Hendrickson's status at practice Friday should give a better clue of his potential availability Monday.

