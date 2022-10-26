Read full article on original website
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
Mavice Hughs-Thigpen grew up in Shreveport and has a lot of love for District B. She set her roots here by raising her family here and even owns a restaurant.
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
KEITHVILLE, La (Get on a Trail Shreveport) – The 4th annual Screaming Monkey 100 will kick off at Eddie D. Jones Park in Keithville, Louisiana on the 5th of November 2022. Eddie D. Jones is unofficially known as The Monkey Trails due to its proximity to a National Chimpanzee Sanctuary. Monkey Trails is a Top 10 Mountain Bike destination in Louisiana and is large enough to support sizeable loops; runners will have the option of 10K, 25K, or ultra distances of 50K, 100K, and a 100 miler.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to November! The first week of the month will bring us comfortable to warm temperatures, and a few areas may see light rain today. There will be a higher chance for rain and storms late Friday into early Saturday. Increasing clouds and a few...
The 36-year-old claims systemic problems coming from citizens' behavior and decades of mismanagement have led to a city-wide population decline, as well as a shrinking tax base.
The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a person who pried open and broke into mailboxes in Shreve City.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
Taylor Parker's mother was cross-examined Tuesday in sentencing phase of the trial.
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night has been identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the unhoused 49-year-old man as Jessie Jackson Scott III. Scott was fatally hit while riding his bike down the 200 block of Mayo Road just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving Time, and we will be gaining an hour of sleep. Daylights Saving time always springs forward the second Sunday in March and falls back on the first Sunday in November. Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health. Sunday November 6 is Daylight Saving...
Ayvah Johnson is a born performer. Click any video on her Instagram and it's easy to understand how she landed the Broadway breakout role of a lifetime at the tender age of nine. She sings, dances, acts and has a precocious spark indicative of powerhouse talent. Louisiana talent shines in...
Antonio Washington says he has been frustrated with the current condition of District G in Shreveport, so he decided to run for city council.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish voters will decide whether to renew several tax millages that affect parish services. There are four millages on the November 8 ballot related to property taxes that voters will consider renewing. These are not new millages or increased taxes. Three are a renewal of existing millages the other is a bond proposition the parish said relates to the quality of life.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was found guilty of double murder Monday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Arthur Deandre Anderson was convicted in District Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s court. The two-man ten-woman jury returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder for the November 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A street in downtown Shreveport was dedicated to the late Lloyd Thompson, who was loved by many people in the community. The street dedication sign took place in the 1300 block of Milam Street on Tuesday, where Thompson grew up with his siblings. “Never would...
