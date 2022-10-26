ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Michelle Obama, Melinda French Gates, and Amal Clooney Are Teaming Up to Support Young Women

By Belinda Luscombe
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdpwG_0infB0X900

Michelle Obama , Melinda French Gates , and Amal Clooney appeared on stage together for the first time ever in New York City on Oct. 25 at an event in support of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance’s Get Her There campaign. There, the three women—each of whom has a foundation that bears her name—announced they would collaborate on efforts to advance gender equality and end child marriage.

The Girls Opportunity Alliance , founded by the former First Lady, is a network of community-led organizations that focus on the education and empowerment of young girls in developing countries and the U.S. It launched Get Her There on Oct. 11 as a global call to action to empower and educate adolescent girls around the world.

Read More: Amal Clooney Won’t Back Down

Speaking on Tuesday, the women noted a rollback of progress in gender equity in recent years that had afflicted not just young women in poorer countries, but much closer to home. “This issue is personal to me,” said Obama. “I have always seen myself in these girls.” She recalled her own childhood: “I knew I was smart. I knew I was capable. But I also knew that I lived in a community that wasn’t necessarily willing to invest in my greatness. So we have to change that paradigm and we have to do it fast. Because when girls don’t learn we all suffer.”

Clooney, a co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice , noted that more than 100 million girls were out of school, and 10 million a year were being forced into marrying too young. “Who knows how many of the 10 million could have gone on to find the cure for cancer or lead a country?” she asked. “And then it’s the next generation. What kind of mother can [a woman] be if she has five or six kids by the end of her teens?”

Obama spoke of her own self-doubt and said it persisted to this day. “Society intentionally does that to women and girls. It starts at a very early age,” she said. “There are people with power who want us to stay small, they want us to stay doubtful.”

French Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation , said that girls need to know it’s fine for them as adults to marry or not, to have children or not, and to work outside the home or not—but, crucially, it should be up to them. “One of the shared values that we have on stage is, how do we make sure that girls become the women they want to be?” she said. “And when we get them fully to where they want to be in society, they will actually change society at large.”

Through the collaboration, the three women will participate in joint advocacy and work together to scale and expand each organization’s programming around the world. “I am so grateful that Melinda and Amal—two of the world’s most compelling and influential leaders for gender equity—are teaming up with the Girls Opportunity Alliance to help remove the barriers that stand in the way of every girl getting the opportunities she deserves,” Obama said .

The triumvirate’s appearance was kept quiet ahead of time with most media being told only that French Gates would be present. They shared some family anecdotes with Clooney saying that her 5-year-old son recently drew a prison and announced it was for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and French Gates recalling that one of her daughters had—at a similar age—told a doll that she was going to look after it, because it had HIV/AIDS.

Read More: How We Chose the 2022 Women of the Year

In a room dominated by donors, the former First Lady told guests that despite the firepower on stage, they still needed financial or popular support. “I don’t want you to look upon this stage and say, ‘Oh, Michelle, Amal, oh, they got it,” Obama said. “This issue is complex. We do not have it. We’re not here because we’ll fix it and you guys can just go about your merry way. We are living through that kind of apathy, complacency, and lack of engagement.”

Comments / 107

Truther
3d ago

You mean they are teaming up to support radical left-wing women. I bet they don’t include any conservative women.

Reply(32)
48
Craig Alan Nicholson
1d ago

And brain wash them in thinking the ultra rich care about them. They care so less about you ladies, wake up and just say no to these out of touch ultra rich who sprinkle pennies to buy your mind and vote

Reply
8
queen of sarcasm
2d ago

Oh, I’d love to see Meghan’s face for being left out of this intentionally by these wonderful women! I betcha she’s fuming! Lololol

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary With Photo Tributes

Love is in the air for Barack and Michelle Obama! On Monday, the former POTUS and FLOTUS celebrated 30 years of marriage with sweet social media posts. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘,” the Becoming author wrote next to a carousel of pictures that start with her and Barack smiling on the beach, followed by their names written in a heart with sand. The producer also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day.
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit

Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one of the evening’s highlights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Amal Clooney stuns in sequined gown with George at Albie Awards

Forget the glitterati, it was all about the literati last night. George and Amal Clooney’s fashion tour of New York City continued with a stop at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s first-ever Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public Library on Thursday night. Amal, 44, channeld the flapper aesthetic in a gorgeous silver and gold Atelier Versace column gown. The human rights lawyer paired her gown with a strappy silver Aquazzura sandal. She continued the ‘20s vibes with a bold red lip and classic curls.  George, 61, looked extra debonair in his classic tuxedo. The chic couple hosted the awards, and plenty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Vladimir Putin ‘one of greatest world leaders’ on 70th birthday

Steven Seagal took to Instagram on Friday to wish Vladimir Putin a happy birthday, praising him as “one of the greatest world leaders”.“I’ve just realised that today is a very important day. Today is President Putin’s birthday and I think that we are now living in very trying times,” the American-born actor said.“He is one of the greatest world leaders and one of the greatest presidents in the world and I’m really hoping and praying that he gets the support and the love and the respect that he needs.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
HOLAUSA

Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands

Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
epicstream.com

Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life

Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20M

A Thai businesswoman and transgender advocate bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, making her the first woman to own the global beauty pageant in its 71-year history, her company announced Wednesday. Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip, the CEO of the Thailand-based media company JKN Global Group, is a reality TV...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
epicstream.com

Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Popculture

King Charles III's Nickname for Meghan Markle Revealed

King Charles III reportedly has a very odd nickname for Meghan Markle. In her book The New Royals, royal expert Katie Nicholl reports that the new monarch calls the former Suits actress "tungsten" as a term of endearment. The nickname came about in Markle's early days as a working member, just ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TIME

TIME

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy