uncwsports.com
Men's Soccer Preview: Elon
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Against the backdrop of Senior Night, the UNCW men's soccer team will take the UNCW Soccer Stadium pitch vs. Elon in search of its fifth Colonial Athletic Association regular season title on Saturday at 7 p.m. The championship bout will be streamed exclusively on FloFC...
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
wcti12.com
Shots fired cancels high school football game, no one injured
WALLACE, Duplin County — Officials with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office said shots being fired at the Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan football game Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022. Deputies said it was a fight between fans at the game, no one was injured by the bullets. One person...
Increased police presence at Jacksonville homecoming game is ‘proactive measure,’ officials say
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said Thursday it is increasing the number of officers who’ll work Friday’s high school football game between Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville, calling it a “proactive measure to ensure everyone who attends remains safe and can enjoy the game as intended.” JPD said in press release that the decision […]
WITN
Investigation underway after shot fired at high school football game in Duplin County
WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) -A high school football game in the east was interrupted by gunfire Friday night. Wallace police say they and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shot that was fired during an altercation between spectators at the Wallace Rose Hill and James Kenan football game around 9:00 p.m.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WECT
UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department is investigating two cases of indecent exposure on campus over the past week. UNCW Police believe both cases involve the same vehicle and suspect. “The incidents occurred on October 21 and October 27. The first incident happened near Madeline Suite and the...
WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office. Interim Sheriff: Former Bladen Co. deputy no longer with Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office.
WECT
NCDOT begins study, explores options to replace Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has started a traffic and revenue study as a way to explore options to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The NCDOT will be able to leverage feasibility funding for the study from the state’s highway trust fund. Last...
WECT
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina man arrested, charged 3 months after stabbing near the Boise River
After a “lengthy investigation,” a North Carolina man has been arrested after police allege he stabbed another man near the Boise River. Richard Lemaster, 37, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement on a nationwide extraditable arrest warrant from North Carolina, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department and court records. He is from Winnabow, North Carolina, which is about 15 miles from Wilmington.
borderbelt.org
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
WECT
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WECT
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Last weekend of paid parking for several beach-towns around Cape Fear
(WWAY) — We’re nearing the end of October and with it comes the end of paid parking season for some town’s in the Cape Fear. The last day of paid parking in Holden Beach is Friday, with Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Topsail Beach dropping their parking fees on Monday.
WECT
Portion of 17th Street closed after vehicle hits pole
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck involving a utility pole and one vehicle caused a portion of 17th Street to be closed Thursday afternoon. The road was closed from Carolina Ave. to Market Street at 1:30 p.m. According to Wilmington Police, the cable pole is leaning after the impact and...
WECT
Sheriff’s office investigates bank robbery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Wilmington. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a robbery Saturday morning at the PNC Bank near the intersection of Murrayville Road and North College Road. According to the...
wcti12.com
Man charged in Jacksonville fatal accident
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police are charging a man they say was drunk when he hit and killed a juvenile who was riding an electric motor scooter. The crash happened on October 1. The juvenile was riding their scooter on Winchester Road near Western Boulevard. Police said a...
