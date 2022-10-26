Read full article on original website
24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a 24-year-old was shot inside a car overnight, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:20 a.m. near E. Long Ave. and N. Broad St. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area […]
WBTV
Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m. Police said the victim was a 24-year-old...
One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a gas station in Gastonia early Saturday morning, police said. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting along East Long Avenue and North Broad Street just before 4:25 a.m., not far from a QuikTrip station.
qcnews.com
Find a Fugitive: Suspect robs E. Woodlawn Road Bojangles at gunpoint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News need your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says the suspect robbed the Bojangles on E. Woodlawn Road October 11 at gunpoint. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance cameras snapped some...
Gastonia police asking for public help’s in finding missing Gastonia man
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials in Gastonia are asking for the public’s help in finding Timothy Allen Hedrick, 26, who has not been heard from or seen since Oct. 8. Hedrick’s last known location was at the Gaston County Public Library in Gastonia, according to authorities. He is known to spend time around the area of Ozark Road on Interstate 85 near East Long Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
WBTV
Three people displaced following massive house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a massive house fire in the 12400 block of Dixie Ann Drive on Saturday afternoon. The fire was contained in 24 minutes. As a result of the fire, the majority of the front of the home was consumed. It took...
qcnews.com
Missing 73-year-old man found dead near southeast Charlotte park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body of a missing 73-year-old Charlotte man was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said William Brewer Bobbitt was last seen at his home in south Charlotte in the 900 block...
Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
Residents concerned about people living out of trailers on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Complaints from residents in a Belmont neighborhood are piling up about uninvited guests’ trailers and vehicles that have been parked on Harrill Street in front of their homes since last week. The residents have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for help. The owner of a trailer...
65-year-old Mooresville woman dies when car collides with dump truck, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 65-year-old woman was killed at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday when her car hit an industrial dump truck in the 800 block of River Highway in Mooresville, police said. Paramedics took Toni Barbara Cunningham, of Mooresville, to CMC Main in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries. She later...
WBTV
Body pulled out of creek near McAlpine Creek Greenway
The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
Police find person dead in southeast Charlotte creek
The incident happened on the 8700 block of Monroe Road near McAlpine Creek Dog Park.
Lockdown lifted at Union County elementary schools after police chase, 2 in custody
Lockdowns have been lifted at two Union County elementary schools Friday following a police chase in the area.
1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
WBTV
Decades-old cold case in Missouri leads investigators to suspect in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man is in jail tonight after he was arrested in a decades-old cold case that originated in Missouri. James Wilson is accused of a brutal sexual assault and attempted murder back in 1984. “We don’t know yet how expansive his reign of terror was,”...
qcnews.com
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire. The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at...
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
No police reports or incident reports substantiating behavior that would constitute unprotected speech have been received at this time. The City Hill City Council unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape.
WCNC
Do you recognize them? $40,000 reward in 2021 Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps detectives arrest the suspects in connection with a south Charlotte homicide in October 2021. Edy Alvarado was found shot in the chest at a home along Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021....
