Charlotte, NC

Queen City News

24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a 24-year-old was shot inside a car overnight, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:20 a.m. near E. Long Ave. and N. Broad St. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area […]
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Find a Fugitive: Suspect robs E. Woodlawn Road Bojangles at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News need your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says the suspect robbed the Bojangles on E. Woodlawn Road October 11 at gunpoint. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance cameras snapped some...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
WBTV

Body pulled out of creek near McAlpine Creek Greenway

The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 person seriously hurt in Cornelius fire, MEDIC says

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at a local business in Cornelius on Thursday morning. The fire started at the Dealer Imports on Old Statesville Road, near Mayes Road. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC. Chopper...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Do you recognize them? $40,000 reward in 2021 Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps detectives arrest the suspects in connection with a south Charlotte homicide in October 2021. Edy Alvarado was found shot in the chest at a home along Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021....
CHARLOTTE, NC

