Hillsdale, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State using familiar uniform combination at Michigan

Michigan State is going with a familiar uniform combination for its rivalry game at Michigan. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will wear white jerseys, pants and helmets when they face the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ABC) in Ann Arbor. The unveiled the uniform choice on Twitter.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan vs. Michigan State football: Cade McNamara still out, Spartans defense healthier

Michigan and Michigan State football both enter the rivalry game Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor in relatively good health. Wolverines backup quarterback Cade McNamara is out for the fifth consecutive game after suffering a leg injury late in the first half of the Week 3 game vs. Connecticut. Sophomore Davis Warren took second team reps in warmups behind starter J.J. McCarthy. Alan Bowman took third team reps.
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

The battle for Paul Bunyan is upon us. · Watch Michigan State live on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream. Michigan and Michigan State will kick off on Saturday night in the 115th version of the rivalry. Michigan State will be looking to win its third straight in the series, while Michigan looks to stay atop the Big Ten East standings.
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State football: Time to panic after Kedrick Reescano decommitment?

Weeks after rumors began to swirl, Kedrick Reescano made it official on Thursday and decommitted from Michigan State football. It had been a rumor for weeks dating back to the Ohio State game and he was reportedly taking official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. He decided to open up his recruitment officially and there may also be a third team in the race for him: Texas A&M.
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment

A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
Jackson Citizen Patriot

