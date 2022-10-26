Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan and Michigan State tailgaters celebrate rivalry in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – Michigan and Michigan State fans came together for a long day’s worth of tailgating in Ann Arbor before Saturday’s night game. The often-close ties between the rival teams were on full display at Pioneer High School, where maize-and-blue and green-and-white tents stood side-by-side and “house divided” banners flew high.
Officiating hot topic after Saline vs. Huron playoff game
SALINE – Fans and coaches from Ann Arbor Huron’s football team were visibly and loudly upset during their 10-7 playoff loss to Saline in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs on Friday. The River Rats were called for several penalties that allowed Saline to keep the...
Santa Ono brings cookies to Diag’s ‘Block M’ defenders ahead of Michigan-MSU game
ANN ARBOR, MI - Leaving cookies for Santa is a Christmas tradition. On a brisk October Thursday, it was Santa who brought the cookies. Santa Ono, University of Michigan’s 15th president, brought treats to students defending the Diag’s “Block M” from vandals ahead of Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State football game.
ROTC cadets deliver gameday ball for Michigan-Michigan State rivalry matchup
ANN ARBOR, MI – A Michigan-Michigan State gameday tradition has returned after a two-year hiatus, leveraging the intense rivalry between the two schools’ football to help students with disabilities at both schools. About 35 ROTC cadets from both schools carried game balls for the Saturday, Oct. 29 rivalry...
How to get Michigan versus Michigan State football tickets in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - One of the most highly anticipated football games of the year in the state of Michigan is this weekend and tickets are in high demand. However, you can still find plenty of tickets for sale, they just aren’t cheap. Here are three good ticket site options where we found a number of good seats for sale:
MLive.com
Michigan State using familiar uniform combination at Michigan
Michigan State is going with a familiar uniform combination for its rivalry game at Michigan. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will wear white jerseys, pants and helmets when they face the No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ABC) in Ann Arbor. The unveiled the uniform choice on Twitter.
MLive.com
Player of the Year top 10: Michigan commit Cole Cabana of Dexter has ‘once in a lifetime’ talent
There has never been a football player quite like Cole Cabana at Dexter. He’s broken every school record as a running back and has helped transform a program that once held the state’s longest losing streak into the No. 1 team in Division 2 with hopes of a state championship.
Michigan vs. Michigan State football: Cade McNamara still out, Spartans defense healthier
Michigan and Michigan State football both enter the rivalry game Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor in relatively good health. Wolverines backup quarterback Cade McNamara is out for the fifth consecutive game after suffering a leg injury late in the first half of the Week 3 game vs. Connecticut. Sophomore Davis Warren took second team reps in warmups behind starter J.J. McCarthy. Alan Bowman took third team reps.
Staff Predictions: Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
The Spartans and Wolverines are set to square off in their annual rivalry game!
Dream of repeating as state champs ends for Chelsea in playoff-opening loss to Charlotte
There will be a new Division 4 state champion in football this season. It was not the ending Chelsea’s football team envisioned on Friday night as the Bulldogs fell to Charlotte, 27-15, closing the season on a four-game losing streak and ending their hopes for a repeat.
Michigan State trustees regret ‘distrust’ among members during emotional meeting
EAST LANSING, MI - In its first meeting since the resignation of President Samuel Stanley, Michigan State University Board of Trustees aired extensive grievances about the process leading to his resignation and its own dysfunction between members. Trustees sounded off for more than an hour at the close of their...
Emoni Bates showcases potential in Eastern Michigan basketball debut
YPSILANTI – More than 2,000 people were on hand to watch Emoni Bates and the new-look Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team take on Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to start the season on Thursday. The former No. 1 overall high school recruit and Memphis transfer scored...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Springport’s Hotel Tavern is a ‘meat and potato kind of bar’
SPRINGPORT, MI – Owning a restaurant and bar is something Dana Hatt has wanted to do for most of her life, and now she and her husband Mark Hatt are living out her dream at Springport’s Hotel Tavern. Growing up, Dana and her family would go to restaurants...
Jackson, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Jackson. The Homer High School football team will have a game with Lumen Christi Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. The Parma Western High School football team will have a game with Jackson High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Need last-second tickets for Michigan-MSU? Here’s what it costs
ANN ARBOR, MI - You waited until today to decide to go to the Michigan-Michigan State game, didn’t you?. The good news is plenty of tickets are still available on the secondary market. The bad news is it will be pricey to gain admission into Michigan Stadium for the Oct. 29 rivalry night game.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
The battle for Paul Bunyan is upon us. · Watch Michigan State live on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream. Michigan and Michigan State will kick off on Saturday night in the 115th version of the rivalry. Michigan State will be looking to win its third straight in the series, while Michigan looks to stay atop the Big Ten East standings.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
Hillsdale's Cobra Moto is getting some recognition in Michigan
Recently, Cobra Moto’s electric minicycle helped them make it to the top three of the Michigan Manufacturers Association’s Coolest Things Made in Michigan, outlasting 37 other competitors.
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State football: Time to panic after Kedrick Reescano decommitment?
Weeks after rumors began to swirl, Kedrick Reescano made it official on Thursday and decommitted from Michigan State football. It had been a rumor for weeks dating back to the Ohio State game and he was reportedly taking official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. He decided to open up his recruitment officially and there may also be a third team in the race for him: Texas A&M.
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment
A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0