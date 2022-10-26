KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Michigan doctor urged families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick - it could be RSV. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by cold-like symptoms that can get serious. Some patients could end up in the emergency room, according to Dr. Andrea Hadley, pediatric hospitalist at the Helon DeVos Children's Hospital.

