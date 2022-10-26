Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
WWMT
West Michigan school districts to receive electric buses with grant money
WEST MICHIGAN — Several school districts in West Michigan are expected to receive upgraded school buses. The Biden Administration is giving roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 'clean' school buses across the nation under a new federal program. School bus safety: Kalamazoo Public Safety sends a...
WWMT
Michigan Midterms: What you need to know on Election Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan's Nov. 8 midterm election is starting to receive a lot of attention with big names and proposals on the ticket. If you're heading to the polls on Election Day, here's what you need to know according to the Michigan Voter Information Center. What's on the...
WWMT
West Michigan families report rise of respiratory virus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Michigan doctor urged families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick - it could be RSV. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by cold-like symptoms that can get serious. Some patients could end up in the emergency room, according to Dr. Andrea Hadley, pediatric hospitalist at the Helon DeVos Children's Hospital.
WWMT
Victorious Veterans: West Michigan events, giveaways happening on Veteran's Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Veteran's Day is a special time to honor those who served, or are serving, for our country. Below are events and giveaways happening around West Michigan in honor of our veterans. Veterans benefits: New benefits to assist veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, burn pits. Allegan County:
WWMT
Michigan State Police to distribute 340 AEDs to troopers
LANSING, Mich. — About half of the Michigan State Police patrol fleet will be equipped with an AED this week, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers purchased 340 life-saving devices for $486,630 to help save those who are experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, state police said. Heart health: 'People, pay...
WWMT
Michigan releases tips to ensure a safe, spooky Halloween for Michigan pets
LANSING, Mich. — Halloween is just around the corner - and safety is not only a concern for trick-or-treaters, but pets too. West Michigan Halloween: Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area. "When preparing for Halloween, it is important to consider the needs of our pets, so they won’t...
WWMT
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
WWMT
No one wins Wednesday Powerball drawing, jackpot soars to $825 million
LANSING, Mich. — The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one won Wednesday night's drawing. One lucky player could win $825 million in Saturday's drawing, or $410 million if they take the cash option, according to the Michigan Lottery. Wednesday Powerball: No one hits Powerball jackpot, new drawing...
WWMT
Dune grass planted to stabilize sand dune at Laketown Township Beach
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Although beach-goers have gone away, workers at Laketown Township Beach continue to play. Workers from Olde Paths Inc. of Holland began planting dune grass in a sand dune by the upper east-west boardwalk Friday, according to officials. The grass is expected to help stabilize the...
WWMT
West Michigan Halloween forecast looks warmer, but possibly damp
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Temperatures are looking warmer as we head into Halloween weekend, but a weak system lifting into Lower Michigan on Monday could bring a few showers for Halloween. Daylight Saving: Clocks 'fall back' an hour dark and early Sunday, Nov. 6. Timing of the steadiest rain looks...
WWMT
Michigan State Police looking for man wanted for questioning in a theft investigation
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - Do you know the man pictured above?. Michigan State Police are looking for this individual and want to question him in a theft investigation. If you have any info, call MSP at 989-773-5951.
WWMT
Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after alleged threat of shooting
OXFORD, Mich. - Rumors were circulating about a shooting at Oxford Middle School, so the district has increased police presence at the school on Thursday, according to the superintendent. Staff greeted students at the door on Thursday and checked belongings. You can see details on the alleged threat in the...
WWMT
Berrien Springs man turns himself in after Coloma apartment explosion
COLOMA, Mich. — A Berrien Springs man faces charges after he allegedly caused an explosion and set a car on fire in Coloma, according to the Coloma Township Police Department. Residents of the 226 Ellendale Drive apartment complex reported the explosion Oct. 13. Portage Fedex attack: Charges authorized against...
WWMT
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Alabama
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama on Friday morning, according to authorities. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said an investigator tried to stop an ATV driven by a white male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community around 10:30 a.m. EDT and a chase began.
Comments / 0