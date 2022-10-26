ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jail doctor charged with manslaughter in inmate’s death

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A contracted doctor at the Las Colinas Detention Facility was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of 24-year-old Elisa Serna , an inmate at the facility.

Friederike Von Lintig, 57, faces up to four years in prison in relation to the Nov. 11, 2019 death of Serna, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

The day before her death, Serna was moved into the medical observation unit at Las Colinas after reporting that she felt dizzy and nauseous. The next day, the nurse on duty, 36-year-old Danalee Pascua, went to Serna’s medical isolation cell to attempt to take her vitals.

According to the DA’s Office, Serna fell in Pascua’s presence. The nurse allegedly failed to get Serna’s vitals and left Serna on the ground without moving her into a recovery position.

Pascua was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 4, 2021.

Since Von Lintig was the physician on duty at the time of the incident, the DA’s Office reviewed the matter and has received analysis from experts, including from the Medical Board of California.

The DA’s Office said evidence developed in this case demonstrated that criminal negligence by the physician contributed to the inmate’s death, which led to the charges being filed against Von Lintig.

A preliminary hearing for Von Lintig and Pascua is set for March 29, 2023,

