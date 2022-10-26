Pennsboro Speedway to be brought back to life in 2024

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — A dirt race track in Ritchie County will get a second life, RaceTrack Revival announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The group will officially work with XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds to get the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in working condition for a return to racing in 2024. The groups will “tackle the dormant facility with a long-term plan to return to racing.”

A small dirt track remains in use in the infield of Pennsboro Speedway in July 2021. The hillside that once sat thousands of spectators overlooks the speedway. (Photo Courtesy: WBOY)

Racetrack Revival first teased the reopening around midnight Wednesday morning saying, “Our biggest challenge yet. The impossible becomes possible in 2024.” They made the official announcement around noon.

In the past few years, the speedway has been used for mini wedge races on its smaller track, but the main dirt track has not been used since it closed in 2002. It was also featured in an episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s “Lost Speedways,” and in 2021, 12 News did a feature on the track and even took a lap in one of our news cars.

According to Visit Ritchie County , the Legendary Pennsboro Speedway was originally a horse racing track opened in 1887. Since then, it evolved into the Ritchie County Fairgrounds and held annual races which evolved into car races in the 1960s and become known as the Pennsboro Speedway. It hosted major races like the “Hillbilly 100” and the “Dirt Track World Championship” and gave winners prizes of as much as $50,000.

