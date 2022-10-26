Read full article on original website
WWMT
Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
WWMT
Police: Teens attempt to rob city of Wyoming business, one shot
WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager found shot after attempting to rob a business in the city of Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Another Teen Shot: Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids. Police responded to a hold-up alarm at WD Games on...
WWMT
Allendale woman injured after Ottawa County car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allendale woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash on 68th Avenue Monday morning. The crash happened in Allendale Township when traffic slowed to let a car turn west onto Agri Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Marshall crash: Motorcyclist...
WWMT
Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
WWMT
Student faces charges for lighting fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student accused of setting off fireworks in a school bathroom faces charges, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Investigation: Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting. The East Kentwood student was charged with possession of explosives with intent to terrorize, deputies...
WWMT
Safety service patrol to launch for Kent County freeways to assist with traffic incidents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is launching a safety service patrol Tuesday for Kent County freeways. The service aims to help drivers and first responders during traffic incidents. Starting Monday through Thursday the patrol is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays 6...
WWMT
Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say
IONIA, Mich. — A Roseville man faces charges for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Ionia Monday morning, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when the woman's neighbor called 911, saying she received a text from the woman that said "HELP." RiverTown Crossings:...
WWMT
Grand Rapids enforces annual odd-even parking restrictions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids brought back its annual odd-even parking restrictions starting Tuesday. Between 1 a.m. to 6 p.m., drivers must park their cars on the side of the road that corresponds with the day of the year. Top sports news: Detroit Lions trade...
WWMT
Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
WWMT
BCPD host 10th annual Trunk or Treat
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hundreds of families lined up at Bailey Park in Battle Creek Monday, for the Battle Creek Police Departments 10th annual Trunk or Treat. Volunteers, and first responders from BCPD, Michigan State Police, Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, Huron Potawatomi Tribal Police, and Battle Creek Fire Department manned over 20 vehicles, handing out fistfuls of treats to costumed characters both adorable and horrifying.
WWMT
Battle Creek to celebrate Day of the Dead
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Tuesday marks another day of celebration for Dia de Los Muertos. Day of the dead is a tradition where families remember the departed and share memories of loved ones who’ve passed with friends and family. The City of Battle Creek is expected to celebrate...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from the Oct. 10 drawing, according to Michigan Lottery. Halloween Powerball: $1 billion up for grabs in Halloween Powerball drawing. Vantongeren...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County residents targeted in Facebook messenger video call scam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pair of Kalamazoo County residents were duped by hackers using artificial video technology in a scheme popping up on Facebook's Messenger app. A Kalamazoo County man, who didn't want to be identified for privacy reasons, received a Facebook Messenger video call from a friend, who looked exactly like her, he said.
WWMT
Trick or Treaters: Police say you should avoid dark costumes during Halloween night
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Monday night, millions will be trick or treating all around the world, preparing their costumes and knocking on doors to get candy. Police said there are some ways you can keep safe as you’re mingling through city neighborhoods. Police said it’s important parents check the...
WWMT
'CATS' to play at Western Michigan's Miller Auditorium
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This Broadway hit is the cat's meow. 'CATS' is anticipated to return to Western Michigan University's Miller Auditorium for three performances Feb. 17-18, 2023 as part of a new North American tour, according to a WMU representative. 'Les Miserables' at Miller: 'Les Miserables' comes to Kalamazoo,...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Stamp Club hosts West Michigan's largest stamp show
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens of stamp collectors from across the Midwest gathered for the Kalamazoo Stamp Club's semi-annual show at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center Sunday. Over twenty dealers from across the Midwest attended the semi annual event, which brought collectors an opportunity to buy, sell, and trade stamps, post cards and envelopes, according to organizers.
WWMT
Schedule released for 2023 Tulip Time festival in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Mark your calendars! The line-up for next year’s Tulip Time festival in Holland has been released. The festival is set to take place at a new location at Beechwood Church in Park Township, where more than 50,000 tulips on three raised displays will bring the flowers up to eye-level.
WWMT
Doctor says RSV outpacing COVID-19 cases at Bronson Children's Hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children’s Hospital is seeing a significant increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. Doctors said more infants and babies are getting sick and need hospitalization. Previous Coverage: West Michigan families report rise of respiratory virus. Dr. Gregory Tiongson said sick children are being admitted...
WWMT
Christopher Schurr will stand trial for murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will stand trial on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Kent County District Court judge ruled Monday. "The Court concludes that, as a legal matter, probable cause has been presented to support the...
WWMT
Battle Creek City commissioners vote to allow cannabis shops to stay open later
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creeks City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night, to amend the city's medical and recreational marijuana ordnances to allow marijuana provisioning centers to now stay open until midnight. Under the previous ordinances, cannabis retailers were prohibited from operating between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. The...
