WWMT

Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Police: Teens attempt to rob city of Wyoming business, one shot

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager found shot after attempting to rob a business in the city of Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Another Teen Shot: Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids. Police responded to a hold-up alarm at WD Games on...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Allendale woman injured after Ottawa County car crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allendale woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash on 68th Avenue Monday morning. The crash happened in Allendale Township when traffic slowed to let a car turn west onto Agri Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Marshall crash: Motorcyclist...
ALLENDALE, MI
WWMT

Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Student faces charges for lighting fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student accused of setting off fireworks in a school bathroom faces charges, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Investigation: Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting. The East Kentwood student was charged with possession of explosives with intent to terrorize, deputies...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say

IONIA, Mich. — A Roseville man faces charges for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Ionia Monday morning, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when the woman's neighbor called 911, saying she received a text from the woman that said "HELP." RiverTown Crossings:...
ROSEVILLE, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids enforces annual odd-even parking restrictions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids brought back its annual odd-even parking restrictions starting Tuesday. Between 1 a.m. to 6 p.m., drivers must park their cars on the side of the road that corresponds with the day of the year. Top sports news: Detroit Lions trade...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

BCPD host 10th annual Trunk or Treat

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hundreds of families lined up at Bailey Park in Battle Creek Monday, for the Battle Creek Police Departments 10th annual Trunk or Treat. Volunteers, and first responders from BCPD, Michigan State Police, Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, Huron Potawatomi Tribal Police, and Battle Creek Fire Department manned over 20 vehicles, handing out fistfuls of treats to costumed characters both adorable and horrifying.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek to celebrate Day of the Dead

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Tuesday marks another day of celebration for Dia de Los Muertos. Day of the dead is a tradition where families remember the departed and share memories of loved ones who’ve passed with friends and family. The City of Battle Creek is expected to celebrate...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

'CATS' to play at Western Michigan's Miller Auditorium

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This Broadway hit is the cat's meow. 'CATS' is anticipated to return to Western Michigan University's Miller Auditorium for three performances Feb. 17-18, 2023 as part of a new North American tour, according to a WMU representative. 'Les Miserables' at Miller: 'Les Miserables' comes to Kalamazoo,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Stamp Club hosts West Michigan's largest stamp show

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens of stamp collectors from across the Midwest gathered for the Kalamazoo Stamp Club's semi-annual show at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center Sunday. Over twenty dealers from across the Midwest attended the semi annual event, which brought collectors an opportunity to buy, sell, and trade stamps, post cards and envelopes, according to organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Schedule released for 2023 Tulip Time festival in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Mark your calendars! The line-up for next year’s Tulip Time festival in Holland has been released. The festival is set to take place at a new location at Beechwood Church in Park Township, where more than 50,000 tulips on three raised displays will bring the flowers up to eye-level.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Doctor says RSV outpacing COVID-19 cases at Bronson Children's Hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children’s Hospital is seeing a significant increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. Doctors said more infants and babies are getting sick and need hospitalization. Previous Coverage: West Michigan families report rise of respiratory virus. Dr. Gregory Tiongson said sick children are being admitted...
KALAMAZOO, MI

