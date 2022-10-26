Read full article on original website
People Are Pointing Out The Things That — For Better Or For Worse — Have Disappeared Since The Pandemic
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
The big picture: Pierre Fatumbi Verger shows another side of 1930s black America
This portrait has a conspiratorial intimacy that typifies the French photographer’s nuanced images. The French photographer born Pierre Verger made two tours of the US in the 1930s, crossing the country by train for the magazine Paris-soir, documenting predominantly black communities in Harlem and the south in a time of segregation. The pictures the magazine chose illustrated a series of articles on the hardships of life in the depression-era US, but new studies of Verger’s archive show a greater range of interest in his pictures, many of which celebrated jazz age nightlife and an emergent professional class. The rediscovered images are collected in a new book that offers a nuanced portrait of black America before the war.
Let there be light: England’s Anglican cathedrals at dawn
There are few experiences more uplifting and humbling than standing in the nave of a cathedral. With the symmetry of columns soaring into arches, and the fine tracery of windows allowing an ethereal light to enter, the effect – as Goethe once described architecture – is like frozen music. These are spaces filled with centuries of human aspiration after the divine; in them, spiritual yearning is made palpable through stone.
Halloween is bad enough, so why torture ourselves with scary films?
I spent the past week in the mountains of western North Carolina, where the seasonal colour of the tree-covered Appalachians offers a fiery backdrop to small-town life. You can’t beat this place for autumnal vibes, with apple pies and cider on sale in every store, gourds and pumpkins in every layby. And then there are the Halloween decorations. People take them seriously here, their windows, lawns and roofs fantastically dressed in ways that range from the tastefully spooky to the unashamedly exhibitionist. My nearest neighbours have a menagerie of inflatables – a werewolf, a skeleton, a zombie – that blow up taller than their house.
booktrib.com
Uplifting Hip-Hop Influenced Poetry Focuses on Importance of Change
Five or six years in a prison cell gives a young man some time to think. Not about the crime that sent him there (a crime, by the way, he didn’t commit), but about the path he has been on. About the environment of poverty and violence that pummels a child into the shape of hate. The strength it takes to shove back against these forces, to shape oneself as a man of principles. About the many prisons in which we all live — society, body, mind. The perspective to step back and ask some deeper questions: Why are we here? Is this all there is? Who am I, really?
booktrib.com
A Reality Survival Show Becomes a Little Too Real in “Small Game”
Ashley wanted to be famous. That’s not an insult, it’s the truth … Kyle was an Eagle Scout, which meant a lot to him, although none of the others pretended to care … Bullfrog was a real anarchist type, old-school. The kind who wouldn’t call it anarchy, just country living or ‘fuck the government’ or something like that … There was a fifth guy, too. James.
booktrib.com
BookTrib Giveaway: Find the Humor in One Woman’s Journey Through Life
—∞— With credentials bestowed upon her by her last birthday, Susan is highly qualified to tarnish the golden years. And she does so with the usual wit and wisdom we have come to expect. Following on the heels of her first two award-winning books, How Old Am I in Dog Years and How to Complain When There’s Nothing to Complain About, this collection of hilarious essays comments on her personal, but highly relatable, journey through the decades.
booktrib.com
Colleen Hoover’s Book Sales, Lana Del Rey’s Manuscript Theft and Sara Shepard’s New Book!
Happy weekend, book lovers! We have so much tea to spill this week, we don’t even know where to begin. There are some fabulous new books coming in 2023, Colleen Hoover has been making some bank with her latest release and Sara Shepard is dipping her toes into middle-grade fiction. That’s just the beginning, though. 😊 So, get ready for some juicy scoops in this week’s The Pulse.
