Five or six years in a prison cell gives a young man some time to think. Not about the crime that sent him there (a crime, by the way, he didn’t commit), but about the path he has been on. About the environment of poverty and violence that pummels a child into the shape of hate. The strength it takes to shove back against these forces, to shape oneself as a man of principles. About the many prisons in which we all live — society, body, mind. The perspective to step back and ask some deeper questions: Why are we here? Is this all there is? Who am I, really?

