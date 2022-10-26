ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn are charged with capital murder in connection with the May 13, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Tyler weekend murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a suspect in a murder which happened on Oct. 22 has been arrested. According to Tyler police, detectives obtained a directive to apprehend on a juvenile suspect in this case. On Oct. 27, the 14-year-old juvenile turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder. He was booked into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Lufkin Armed Robbery

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Man Charged With Assaulting Father

Hopkins County arrested a 37-year-old Saltillo over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted his father while driving to work together. The victim suffered injuries to his rib and lip. The suspect was later arrested at his home for Assault and Family Violence with Bodily Injury. They enhanced the charge to a third-degree felony due to a prior family violence conviction.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

RSV On The Rise

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. High school welding competition underway in Longview. Updated: 39 minutes ago.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Man suspected of shooting arrested in Marshall

The City of Shreveport says 42.8 percent of residents can’t afford internet. The FBI defines an active shooter “as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”. Tayler Parker trial continues into third week. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at...
MARSHALL, TX

