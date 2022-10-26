Read full article on original website
KLTV
2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn are charged with capital murder in connection with the May 13, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
easttexasradio.com
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail
A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
Woman who told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is accused of killing mother
A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of killing her mother.
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
Bond reduced for man accused of drunk driving in crash that killed Texas deputy
The bond for a Texas man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was reduced on Wednesday.
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
KLTV
Police: Suspect in attempted armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Police: Suspect in attempted armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Man accused of killing woman, kidnapping infant in Van Zandt County jailed
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Forney man accused of killing a woman, kidnapping her infant and leading police on a high speed chase in Van Zandt County in August has been arrested. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail Wednesday on charges of murder,...
KLTV
14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Tyler weekend murder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a suspect in a murder which happened on Oct. 22 has been arrested. According to Tyler police, detectives obtained a directive to apprehend on a juvenile suspect in this case. On Oct. 27, the 14-year-old juvenile turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder. He was booked into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
easttexasradio.com
Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge
Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
KLTV
Lufkin Armed Robbery
Lufkin Armed Robbery
KLTV
Authorities say medical episode suspected in crash that led to home being struck in Flint
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash which caused a home to be hit in Flint is suspected to have had a medical episode. According to a crash report from DPS, troopers were...
Police: Shooting victim drove himself to hospital, leading to suspects arrest
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police arrested Marshall resident, Demon Bray on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting investigation. Marshall Police officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North in reference to a shooting. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Man Charged With Assaulting Father
Hopkins County arrested a 37-year-old Saltillo over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted his father while driving to work together. The victim suffered injuries to his rib and lip. The suspect was later arrested at his home for Assault and Family Violence with Bodily Injury. They enhanced the charge to a third-degree felony due to a prior family violence conviction.
KLTV
RSV On The Rise
RSV On The Rise
KSLA
Man suspected of shooting arrested in Marshall
Man suspected of shooting arrested in Marshall
Longview teenager arrested for allegedly making threat against high school
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A Longview teenager was arrested for allegedly making a threat toward a school campus. On Monday, Michael Crosby, 17, was arrested around 3:10 p.m. and charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms regarding the LEAD Academy High School Campus, according to the Longview Police Department. Law enforcement […]
KLTV
Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a missing person’s notice for a 17-year-old female. Evie Camacho has not been seen since January 2020. She was in CPS custody at that time, when she ran away. Police say she may be in the company of her biological mother,...
