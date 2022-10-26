ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County program offering winter assistance

By Brandy Johanntges
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Community Action Program is starting its Winter Crisis Program to help eligible households who may need help this winter.

The program helps residents avoid utility disconnection, restore disconnected service, establish new service and purchase fuel oil, propane, coal and wood.

The program runs Tuesday, November 1, 2022, through Friday, March 31, 2023. Those who apply must be income eligible, while those who are seasonal workers or self-employed must provide 12 months of income.

Buzz of construction grows around Eastwood Mall

Face-to-face appointments are available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at TCAP’s Warren office located at 1230 Palmyra Rd SW in Warren. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. Only one person per household is permitted in the building, and masks are required.

Walk-ins are available on Wednesdays only. Friday will be phone appointments for those who are disabled or cannot come into the agency due to age. Clients will be called by a caseworker on their appointment date and time.

TCAP will see clients based on the number of caseworkers available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 330-951-0015. Callers must wait to receive a confirmation number to secure the appointment.

