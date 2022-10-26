ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown St. uses 28-point 2nd quarter to top South Dakota

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw for 242 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 119 yards and two scores, and Youngstown State scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to beat South Dakota 45-24 on Saturday for its third straight conference victory. Davidson...
UConn beats Boston College for first time behind 5 takeaways

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 on Saturday for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping...
