WVNews
Report: North Central West Virginia economic growth to surpass state, national averages from 2023-2027
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the area has faced some struggles over the past couple of years, North Central West Virginia has been one of a few regions in the state to record steady economic growth over the past decade, according to a recently published report from the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
WVNews
Voters should send lawmakers clear message by rejecting Amendment 2
As early voting has begun in West Virginia, the contentious debate over Amendment 2 between Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders continues. The amendment would allow the Legislature to change state tax code that has been set by constitutional mandate for nearly 100 years.
WVNews
Youngstown St. uses 28-point 2nd quarter to top South Dakota
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw for 242 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 119 yards and two scores, and Youngstown State scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to beat South Dakota 45-24 on Saturday for its third straight conference victory. Davidson...
WVNews
Increase in Thanksgiving dinner costs could gobble up more of West Virginians' paychecks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanksgiving dinner might be a bit more costly this year due to several factors, highlighted by a shortage of turkeys. Turkey prices will be higher after more than 44.6 million turkeys were affected by avian influenza this year.
WVNews
UConn beats Boston College for first time behind 5 takeaways
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 on Saturday for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping...
