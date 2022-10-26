ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KLTV

Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store

LUFKIN, TX
ktbb.com

Longview city employee terminated after self-reporting personal use of city credit card

LONGVIEW — An employee with the City of Longview was terminated after self-reporting misuse of a city credit card for personal reasons, city officials confirmed. According to our news partner KETK, Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley says the employee was terminated on Oct. 17. The city said that the employee reported misusing the city credit card for about 18 months. The person was employed by the City of Longview in Dec. 2019, Yeakley said. The Longview Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation, and the city will work with a third-party independent auditor to review all financial dealings that the employee was involved with.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: High school welding competition underway in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

RSV On The Rise

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

$250K bond reduction approved for man indicted in Smith County deputy’s death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the bond amount for the man accused in the death of a Smith County deputy was reduced by a quarter of a million dollars. In July, 29-year-old Dep. Lorenzo Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle, driven by Daniel Nyabuto, struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

