Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox discusses how school library books are regulated
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the SFA homecoming parade this morning in downtown Nacogdoches. Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler. Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will...
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
Tyler police, fire department responding to reported fire at historic Ramey House
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is assisting the Tyler Fire Dept. on a reported structure fire near downtown Tyler. Tyler police say the fire broke out at the intersection of E. Houston St. and S. Broadway Ave., which is the location of the historic Ramey House. The...
Lufkin Police Give Update on Manhunt, Capture of Assault Suspect
A massive, multi-agency manhunt took place Friday night in Garrison, Texas, as law enforcement officials were trying to locate a man suspected of an aggravated assault that had occurred just before lunchtime Friday at the Cash Now located at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
ktbb.com
Longview city employee terminated after self-reporting personal use of city credit card
LONGVIEW — An employee with the City of Longview was terminated after self-reporting misuse of a city credit card for personal reasons, city officials confirmed. According to our news partner KETK, Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley says the employee was terminated on Oct. 17. The city said that the employee reported misusing the city credit card for about 18 months. The person was employed by the City of Longview in Dec. 2019, Yeakley said. The Longview Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation, and the city will work with a third-party independent auditor to review all financial dealings that the employee was involved with.
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
KLTV
WebXtra: High school welding competition underway in Longview
KLTVs Jamey Boyum is at the intersection of Highway 149 and Highway 322 where an 18-wheeler cab crashed into Crawfish Cove which is located near the banks of the Sabine River. Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint Friday.
Tyler Fire Department extinguished a multiple alarm fire at historic Ramey House
UPDATE: Tyler Fire Department has announced that they have extinguished the multiple alarm fire at the historic Ramey House. Tyler Police Department announced that the roads are back open and they have left the area of the Ramey House. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Fire Department is responding to a fire at the historic Ramey […]
KLTV
Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas commissioners court took steps today toward securing a new state-of-the-art mobile command vehicle. It’s a hefty price tag that Gregg County commissioners are looking at but an essential piece of equipment for first responders. In Gregg County, commissioners approved a resolution to...
KLTV
RSV On The Rise
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. High school welding competition underway in Longview. Updated: 39 minutes ago.
Police investigating after ex-employee said she used City of Longview credit card for personal expenses
LONGVIEW, Texas — A former office manager in Longview's Public Works Division was fired Oct. 17 after she reported using a city credit card for her personal expenses. City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the Longview Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation into the matter. "She self-reported that it...
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
Traffic shut down on Highway 322 in Gregg County because of HAZMAT incident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is shut down on Highway 322 in Gregg County Thursday due to an active HAZMAT incident in the area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322. The Gregg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently evacuating the area as a precaution. Traffic will be shut down on Highway 322 from FM 2011 to FM 2204.
Area deemed safe after hazmat incident shuts down roads in Gregg County, causes evacuation
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been lifted, and officials said the area has been deemed safe. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322 is site on active hazmat incident on Thursday morning in Gregg County, according to officials. The sheriff’s office said the area is being evacuated as […]
KLTV
Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street
Monday night at 7:20 p.m. a shooting in a Longview neighborhood was caught on video. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car...
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the SFA homecoming parade this morning in downtown Nacogdoches. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.
KLTV
Authorities say medical episode suspected in crash that led to home being struck in Flint
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash which caused a home to be hit in Flint is suspected to have had a medical episode. According to a crash report from DPS, troopers were...
KLTV
$250K bond reduction approved for man indicted in Smith County deputy’s death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the bond amount for the man accused in the death of a Smith County deputy was reduced by a quarter of a million dollars. In July, 29-year-old Dep. Lorenzo Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle, driven by Daniel Nyabuto, struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Comments / 0