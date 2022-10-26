Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs' campaign HQ in Arizona
PHOENIX – Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. An officer saw a news story with surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized him as the man arrested for a burglary at another office in the area, police said. The officer contacted the jail to ensure the 36-year-old suspect would not be released and re-arrested him for the burglary at Hobbs' office.
click orlando
🏠8 Florida cities are selling homes the slowest right now
The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year with homes selling the fastest in the summer months and slowest in the winter. Year over year, however, the U.S. real estate market has seen homes typically selling quicker and quicker. Slowing...
click orlando
Florida Amendment 1 seeks to help flooded homeowners prevent a repeat disaster
ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the key issues Florida voters will face on this year’s ballot involves flood-related home improvement projects and how much it impacts their property taxes. The exact ballot language for the amendment is as follows:. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The measure seeks...
click orlando
Florida Board of Medicine panel OKs restricting gender-affirming treatment for teens
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida Board of Medicine panel signed off on a draft rule Friday that would restrict doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment to children and adolescents. The proposal will go for a final vote Nov. 4 by the full board. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires...
click orlando
Matt Austin ‘frustrated’ by thin reporting as viral defense of daughters sees international attention
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6‘s Matt Austin tells the stories of Central Floridians and is rarely the focus of news coverage, but his recent online defense of his daughters has grabbed headlines from across the U.S. and even overseas. “It’s been a totally strange experience,” Austin said. “You...
click orlando
Florida deputies capture 75-pound boa in neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-foot boa weighing 75 pounds was captured by Florida deputies after it was seen in a neighborhood. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday that its deputies were called out to Tall Pines neighborhood for the large reptile.
click orlando
$1.3M awarded to Marathon for infrastructure as DeSantis stumps for new Johnny Morris resort
MARATHON, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday in Marathon where he discussed the disbursement of $1.3 million to the city from Florida’s Job Growth Grant Fund, awarded for infrastructure improvements. “This will allow the city to do the following things: Widen US-1 —...
click orlando
🏚️ This free Central Florida haunted house promotes fellowship with fear
DAVENPORT, Fla. – One Davenport couple has been building haunted houses from scratch for years, bringing the community together for some fear and fellowship. “Near the entrance of the haunted house, we have an emergency exit. Some people wait in line and are too scared when they get to the entrance and leave before walking through the front door,” Carlos Silva said.
click orlando
Florida lawmakers, DeSantis aide can face redistricting questions, says judge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Leon County circuit judge has ruled that key state lawmakers and a top aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis can be questioned about a controversial congressional redistricting plan that passed in April. Judge J. Lee Marsh, in two rulings dated Thursday, cleared the way for depositions...
click orlando
Florida doctors brace for winter as trio of respiratory illnesses spreads
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida enters the winter season, doctors are seeing a trio of respiratory illnesses on the rise: COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Influenza never left during the summer in Central Florida and the area is now starting to see a rise in cases, according to Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director for AdventHealth Centra Care.
click orlando
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
WILMINGTON, Del. – President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
click orlando
Feeling climate anxiety? Tell us about it
ORLANDO, Fla. – For many, the concept of climate change can seem far too large and uncontrollable to pass off as an idle thing. Dr. Stephanie Collier, an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, describes climate anxiety as “anxiety rooted in uncertainty about the future and alerting us to the dangers of a changing climate,” addressing it not as a disorder but as a valid concern rooted in observations of an ever changing and increasingly dangerous weather environment.
click orlando
119 confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida, officials say
Following Hurricane Ian’s disastrous trek through southwest and Central Florida, the state’s Medical Examiners Commission announced that at least 119 Floridians have died due to the storm. The commission said that the deaths were all confirmed to be related to the storm. As of Oct. 25, deaths were...
click orlando
2 Michigan men, 1 teen arrested after high-speed chase reaching 160+ mph, troopers say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three people from Michigan were arrested Friday afternoon following a multi-county car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies that reached more than 160 mph, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. At about 6:23 a.m., troopers in Jacksonville were alerted to two stolen...
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why are police present in some construction zones?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why are police officers stationed at some construction sites?”
click orlando
Scattered showers, storms in Central Florida forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances increase Thursday along a front moving through Central Florida. Expect a 40% coverage of showers and a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances dip to 20% from Friday through the weekend. Halloween will be dry. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s through...
click orlando
Lockdown lifted at Mount Dora Middle School after no weapon found, district says
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A lockdown at Mount Dora Middle School prompted by a student reporting seeing a classmate with a weapon was lifted Friday morning after a search of the campus turned up empty, according to district officials. A spokesperson with Lake County Schools said law enforcement searched...
click orlando
Cans Over Candy: Neighborhood Halloween tradition supporting Second Harvest Food Bank
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With Halloween less than a week away, kids across Central Florida are picking out costumes and planning their neighborhood routes. This week’s Getting Results Award winner is doing that too, but for him, the night is as much about hunger as it is haunting.
Comments / 0