Arizona State

Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs' campaign HQ in Arizona

PHOENIX – Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. An officer saw a news story with surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized him as the man arrested for a burglary at another office in the area, police said. The officer contacted the jail to ensure the 36-year-old suspect would not be released and re-arrested him for the burglary at Hobbs' office.
PHOENIX, AZ
🏠8 Florida cities are selling homes the slowest right now

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year with homes selling the fastest in the summer months and slowest in the winter. Year over year, however, the U.S. real estate market has seen homes typically selling quicker and quicker. Slowing...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida deputies capture 75-pound boa in neighborhood

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-foot boa weighing 75 pounds was captured by Florida deputies after it was seen in a neighborhood. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday that its deputies were called out to Tall Pines neighborhood for the large reptile.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
🏚️ This free Central Florida haunted house promotes fellowship with fear

DAVENPORT, Fla. – One Davenport couple has been building haunted houses from scratch for years, bringing the community together for some fear and fellowship. “Near the entrance of the haunted house, we have an emergency exit. Some people wait in line and are too scared when they get to the entrance and leave before walking through the front door,” Carlos Silva said.
DAVENPORT, FL
Florida doctors brace for winter as trio of respiratory illnesses spreads

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida enters the winter season, doctors are seeing a trio of respiratory illnesses on the rise: COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Influenza never left during the summer in Central Florida and the area is now starting to see a rise in cases, according to Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director for AdventHealth Centra Care.
FLORIDA STATE
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

WILMINGTON, Del. – President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
Feeling climate anxiety? Tell us about it

ORLANDO, Fla. – For many, the concept of climate change can seem far too large and uncontrollable to pass off as an idle thing. Dr. Stephanie Collier, an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, describes climate anxiety as “anxiety rooted in uncertainty about the future and alerting us to the dangers of a changing climate,” addressing it not as a disorder but as a valid concern rooted in observations of an ever changing and increasingly dangerous weather environment.
FLORIDA STATE
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
ORLANDO, FL
Ask Trooper Steve: Why are police present in some construction zones?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why are police officers stationed at some construction sites?”
FLORIDA STATE
Scattered showers, storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances increase Thursday along a front moving through Central Florida. Expect a 40% coverage of showers and a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances dip to 20% from Friday through the weekend. Halloween will be dry. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s through...
ORLANDO, FL

