DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
3 Connecticut college students killed in van crash in Massachusetts, university officials say
Three Connecticut college students were killed after their van crashed with a pickup truck in Massachusetts, university officials say
3 students from India killed in Massachusetts crash
SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three students from India who were attending universities in Connecticut died in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts this week, authorities said Thursday. Five other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in...
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
Eyewitness News
Benefit concert will raise funds for Bristol victims
Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy lost their lives in a targeted attack at a Bristol home more than two weeks ago.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury
Two people were shot Friday in Waterbury, according to police.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing
2022-10-28@10:42am–#Fairfield CT– A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road.
Eyewitness News
Tow truck driver struck on I-295 in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. This comes after a pedestrian was struck on the side of I–291 in Manchester Friday. According to police, Norman...
Eyewitness News
Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington
A Meriden man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting and crash in Southington.
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
Eyewitness News
Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. This is one of the main fundraisers that will help the Hamzy and DeMonte family. When the shooting happened, police officers from across the...
Eyewitness News
Husband and wife share survival story on National First Responders Day
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Madison went into massive cardiac arrest, something many do not survive. But thanks to his wife’s determination, and a 911 dispatcher who coached her through, they are all here to tell the tale on National First Responders Day. Grace Brueckner described the...
Eyewitness News
Man dies after struck by vehicle in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Bristol Police Department responded to the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a male that was unresponsive. The male was later transported to an area hospital where he was...
sheltonherald.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
Eyewitness News
Anti-violence rally in Waterbury comes day after double shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot Friday in Waterbury, according to police. Police said it happened at an address on Knollwood Circle. A witness in the area said bullets went through her back door during the incident. She heard almost 20 gunshots while watching her 7-month old. The...
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
Eyewitness News
A Bristol man is planning a personal tribute to honor the fallen Bristol police officers.
Hartford Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 539 Hillside Avenue.
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
