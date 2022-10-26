ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 students from India killed in Massachusetts crash

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three students from India who were attending universities in Connecticut died in a two-vehicle crash in western Massachusetts this week, authorities said Thursday. Five other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in...
SHEFFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Benefit concert will raise funds for Bristol victims

GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy lost their lives in a targeted attack at a Bristol home more than two weeks ago. Shoreline reflects on effects of Sandy. Updated: 45 minutes ago. It has been a decade...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury

Friday Night Football: West Haven VS. Sheehan Friday Night Football: Wethersfield VS. South Windsor. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two people...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing

2022-10-28@10:42am–#Fairfield CT– A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Tow truck driver struck on I-295 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. This comes after a pedestrian was struck on the side of I–291 in Manchester Friday. According to police, Norman...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. This is one of the main fundraisers that will help the Hamzy and DeMonte family. When the shooting happened, police officers from across the...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Husband and wife share survival story on National First Responders Day

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Madison went into massive cardiac arrest, something many do not survive. But thanks to his wife’s determination, and a 911 dispatcher who coached her through, they are all here to tell the tale on National First Responders Day. Grace Brueckner described the...
MADISON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies after struck by vehicle in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Bristol Police Department responded to the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a male that was unresponsive. The male was later transported to an area hospital where he was...
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Anti-violence rally in Waterbury comes day after double shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were shot Friday in Waterbury, according to police. Police said it happened at an address on Knollwood Circle. A witness in the area said bullets went through her back door during the incident. She heard almost 20 gunshots while watching her 7-month old. The...
WATERBURY, CT

