Reuters

Peloton results to offer clues on impact of turnaround plan

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Peloton Inc's ( ) efforts to get its operations back in shape should help it slow cash burn and post a smaller loss on Thursday, but the road to financial fitness could be rocky as it deals with a saturating market and a possible recession.
BGR.com

Google is shutting down the Street View app

Google is preparing to shut down the standalone Street View app for iPhone and Android, but the feature will continue to live inside the Google Maps app. Street View is a quick way to explore any region of the world from the street level. The feature is especially useful for understanding what to expect during your travels. It can make the Google Maps navigation experience that follows much easier.

