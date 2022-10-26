Read full article on original website
Peloton results to offer clues on impact of turnaround plan
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Peloton Inc's ( ) efforts to get its operations back in shape should help it slow cash burn and post a smaller loss on Thursday, but the road to financial fitness could be rocky as it deals with a saturating market and a possible recession.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Google is shutting down the Street View app
Google is preparing to shut down the standalone Street View app for iPhone and Android, but the feature will continue to live inside the Google Maps app. Street View is a quick way to explore any region of the world from the street level. The feature is especially useful for understanding what to expect during your travels. It can make the Google Maps navigation experience that follows much easier.
Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy (DVN.N) slumped more than 7% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output.
